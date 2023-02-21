Viking Pest Control Voted Top Workplace for Third Consecutive Year
Earning a Top Workplaces is a badge of honor since it comes from our employees, and we are honored they voted this way. We are proud to share this award with our team and our customers.”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Pest Control is proud to have been voted “Top Workplace” and achieved The Top Workplace award in New Jersey by NJ.com for the third consecutive year. Our team was again proudly awarded the Top Workplace award for 2023. The recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered anonymously and administered by a third party, Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization.
— Paul Bergmann, President of Viking Pest Control
This award is granted to companies that create a culture where employees feel engaged, appreciated, and fulfilled. Paul Bergmann, President of Viking Pest Control, said, “Earning a Top Workplaces is a badge of honor since it comes from our employees, and we are honored they voted this way. We are proud to share this award with our team and our customers.”
What sets Viking Pest Control apart from other companies when it comes to a career choice? A working environment that values meaningful work, open-minded supportive managers, and clued-in employees providing transformative solutions for customers. Enforced background checks for all employees and a drug-free working environment to ensure a safe space for all team members. Competitive compensation with numerous benefits, including paid vacation time, health coverage, and more. A healthy work atmosphere with opportunities to learn about and adopt new technology and meet new challenges. Diversity – employees feel accepted and valued at Viking Pest Control, regardless of gender or ethnicity.
Viking Pest Control has over 40 years of experience in the pest control industry, continually delivering customer service that exceeds industry norms. President of Viking Pest Control, Paul Bergmann, says, “Creating an environment where everyone feels respected, valued, and empowered to contribute is at the heart of our culture. Viking believes a diverse team leads to different individual characteristics and perspectives, integral to company growth. As a result, our employees feel accepted and valued at Viking Pest, which, along with customer satisfaction, is our ultimate success.”
Look no further if you are searching for a job in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, or The Eastern Shore of Maryland at a reputable company. Viking team members enjoy extensive training, competitive benefits, and a friendly and supportive work environment. Check out our job openings to learn what positions are currently hiring. Find out what it means to work at one of the Top Places to Work!
The company creates effective and efficient pest management solutions for residents and business owners in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. The company is a QualityPro member, meaning that its customers are sure to receive professional pest management solutions performed by certified and qualified individuals. Viking’s employees are held to high standards. Viking is proud also to have been named Forbes Advisor one of the 10 Best Pest Control Companies for 2023; the Spruce named Viking the Best Pest Control company for Sustainability. Viking has also been awarded Best of Houzz 2023 for Customer Service 2023.
Those interested in joining the Viking Pest Control team can check out open opportunities here
