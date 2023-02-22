INSPYR Solutions Named to South Florida Business Journal’s South Florida Temporary Personnel & Staffing Agencies List
EINPresswire.com/ -- INSPYR Solutions, a leading IT staffing and technology solutions firm, was ranked #6 by the South Florida Business Journal on the recently released South Florida-Area Temporary Personnel & Staffing Agencies list. The participating companies were ranked by 2022 billings in South Florida. INSPYR Solutions billed $75.45 million in 2022 with 432 W-2s issued.
Kip Wright, Chairman and CEO of INSPYR Solutions, said, “At INSPYR Solutions, our company’s purpose is, ‘Enriching lives by connecting talent.’ Our place on this list reflects our team’s commitment to living by that purpose each day. We strive to connect people with great opportunities to further their careers, building on those relationships to deliver the best possible service from beginning to end. We are proud that we could serve so many talented individuals in the South Florida region last year and we look forward to providing our world-class services to many more.”
The full South Florida-Area Temporary Personnel & Staffing Agencies list can be viewed here.
About INSPYR Solutions
As a leading technology solutions company, we connect top IT talent with clients to provide innovative business solutions through our IT Staffing, Professional Services, and Infrastructure Solutions divisions. There are four elements that set us apart and serve as pillars of our company philosophy: Quality, Expertise, People, and Relationships. By always striving for excellence in these areas and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly together with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at inspyrsolutions.com.
Milgrim Bello
