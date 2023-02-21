Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,061 in the last 365 days.

Interstate 29 Reopened From Watertown to North Dakota State Line

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

Contact:  Mark Peterson, Aberdeen Region Engineer, 605-626-2244

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota state line reopened at 12 p.m. (Noon) on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. 

  • Travelers should expect to encounter ice-covered, slippery roads. 
  • Snow removal equipment will be present on the roadway.
  • Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.

Motorists are reminded that some No Travel Advisories are still in place on state highways throughout the northeastern part of the state.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

-30-

You just read:

Interstate 29 Reopened From Watertown to North Dakota State Line

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.