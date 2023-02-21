Interstate 29 Reopened From Watertown to North Dakota State Line

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

Contact: Mark Peterson, Aberdeen Region Engineer, 605-626-2244

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota state line reopened at 12 p.m. (Noon) on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Travelers should expect to encounter ice-covered, slippery roads.

Snow removal equipment will be present on the roadway.

Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.

Motorists are reminded that some No Travel Advisories are still in place on state highways throughout the northeastern part of the state.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

