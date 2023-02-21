LoanPASS Integrates Lending-agnostic Product and Pricing Engine with Digital Lending Giant ICE Mortgage Technology®
Built exclusively on the brand-new Encompass Partner Connect™ API’s
We are thrilled to join the ICE Mortgage Technology network as a new integration partner, serving as a much-needed low-cost decisioning option for lenders to decision any type of loan product.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoanPASS, a fast-growing fintech provider focused on automating product and pricing decisioning for all loan products, is now integrated with ICE Mortgage Technology®, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure. Mutual clients can now access LoanPASS’ highly flexible and configurable product and pricing engine (PPE) via ICE Mortgage Technology’s end-to-end digital lending platform, Encompass®.
— Bill Mitchell, CRO of LoanPASS
The LoanPASS rules engine was designed to give lenders complete control over products and pricing. It returns instant, accurate results on any type of loan product and is currently in production with independent mortgage bankers, credit unions, banks, commercial lenders and other financial institutions navigate tough market conditions.
LoanPASS offers multiple pricing models to help lenders of different types and sizes quickly adapt to changing marketplace conditions. The LoanPASS decisioning solution enhances lenders’ loan product and pricing software needs, consolidates multiple PPEs into a single engine, reduces costs, and enhances the digital lending experience for borrowers.
“We are thrilled to join the ICE Mortgage Technology network as a new integration partner, serving as a much-needed low-cost decisioning option for lenders to decision any type of loan product,” stated Bill Mitchell, CRO of LoanPASS. “In addition to our shared commitment to driving technology and business process transformation, LoanPASS effectively addresses economies of scale, channels of distribution, and speed to market with niche offerings, supporting lenders’ business-critical relationships.”
LoanPASSs will be demonstrating its PPE integration with Encompass at the 2023 ICE Experience conference for digital mortgage education, collaboration, and innovation on February 27 – March 1 at the Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information visit LoanPASS on the Marketplace by ICE Mortgage Technology®.
ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality, and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.
About LoanPASS
Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Miami, Florida. LoanPASS is led by seasoned industry veterans with decades of experience. The company's flagship product, LoanPASS, is a modern data-driven product decisioning and pricing engine that is elegantly designed and easy to use. A SaaS-based solution that resides in the cloud, its open modern APIs allow seamless integrations with leading CRM, POS, and LOS providers, allowing for easy and cost-effective system-to-system connectivity. The LoanPASS solution empowers mortgage investors, independent mortgage bankers, banks, credit unions, and private lenders with unparalleled control over loan products, pricing, stipulations, and underwriting decision output. LoanPASS is unique among fintech solutions, as it is the only platform able to handle any lending product — from the most complex mortgage to consumer, personal, business, and commercial loans — making it an ideal solution to streamline lending processes within different vertical markets. In 2022, LoanPASS was recognized as one of Miami's fastest growing fintechs. To learn more, visit the company’s website at www.LoanPASS.io or call 561-254-5971.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023.
Media Contact:
April Ball
BlackFin Group Marketing Services
Direct: (858) 848-9607
aball@BlackFin-Group.com
April Ball
BlackFin Group
+ 19493265675
aball@blackfin-group.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn