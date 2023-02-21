Attorney Nancy Sponseller to offer free divorce consultations to Ohio residents
Divorce professional to host private 30-minute consultationsCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio collaborative divorce attorney Nancy Sponseller is participating in the second annual Divorce With Respect Week March 6-10. Sponseller will be part of a nationwide effort to build awareness of Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity for Ohio residents with questions about divorce to meet with an attorney, divorce coach or financial specialist to learn more about their divorce options at no cost.
“I’m excited to be a part of Divorce With Respect Week 2023 and provide free divorce consultations to individuals who may be considering a divorce,” Nancy Sponseller said. “My goal is to promote the collaborative process as an alternative to litigated divorce while alleviating some of the fear, anxiety, anger and depression that often comes with the traditional divorce process.”
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where two parties work with lawyers, mental health professionals and financial coaches to craft their own divorce agreements that are based on their individual needs. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker. The Collaborative Divorce process, as advocated for by members of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for transforming the way families resolve conflict.
Interested parties should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free 30-minute consultation with Nancy Sponseller. Potential clients will meet privately with divorce professionals during an informal virtual meeting to discuss their divorce options and learn more about the Collaborative Divorce process.
Nancy Sponseller is a long-time resident of the Dublin, Ohio area who established her own law office in 1984, practicing in the areas of family law, estate planning and franchise law. Nancy has been named an Ohio “Super Lawyer” every year since 2004 and is a founding member of the Central Ohio Academy of Collaborative Divorce Professionals. She is also a member of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals, the Ohio State Bar Association and the Columbus Bar Association. Learn more about The Law Office of Nancy L. Sponseller at sponsellerlaw.com.
