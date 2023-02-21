Paul Weller Announces 2023 Support Acts

21 Feb 2023

European tour Forest Live 2023 gigs Following on from the exciting news about his, earlier this week Paul Weller has announced the support acts for his, as well as that he will headlining the Y Not Festival this July, which just last year returned from a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has been confirmed that for the Forest Live concerts he will be joined by Far From Saints, the new band of Kelly Jones of Stereophonics, and Manchester singer-songwriter Seb Lowe.

'Over the years, he has developed an encyclopaedic knowledge of dozens of different genres. But more importantly, he still writes and performs with the enthusiasm of a teenager.' - Dylan Jones

Magic: A Journal of Song This comes hot off the heels of his book release this May with, which combines a selection of over 100 lyrics from across his musical life, proving him to be the ultimate shapeshifter: from The Jam's punk sensibilities to the genre-defying Style Council, through to a remarkable 30-year solo career.

Magic His third Genesis edition,is narrated by Weller and illustrated with more than 450 photographs and pieces of ephemera throughout. A revealing commentary garnered over a series of conversations with journalist and author Dylan Jones covers the songs, the stories and inspirations behind them, and all of the 28 albums of Weller's ever-evolving musical journey.