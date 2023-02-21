New Chief People Officer at Access Partnership

Tech policy firm Access Partnership has announced the appointment of a new Global Chief People Officer to its senior management team.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech policy firm Access Partnership has announced the appointment of a new Global Chief People Officer to its senior management team. Dyanne Ierardo brings a wealth of experience in HR leadership and aligning people strategy with the overall business. She has previously held global roles in the technology space, professional services, retail, manufacturing, and telecoms for corporate players such as Verizon, Cybertrust and Masterfoods.

Originally from Melbourne, Dyanne moved to London before the pandemic and ended up coordinating an international response strategy to the challenges Covid presented, creating a rulebook for Verizon and implementing it on a country-by-country basis. Her focus then was on employee engagement, mental health, and ways of working.

‘I have always been involved in the commerciality of business and how business strategy and the people strategy need to align’, explained Dyanne. ‘My area of expertise given my global experience is geographically linked cultures which in turn produce results in all areas. Leadership to me is about showing up with authenticity and honesty as a starting point, combined with understanding the business and identifying how you can help move the needle. Humility, consistency and aligned leadership teams are equally important for any business to build a company culture that last’.

Dyanne, who has over two decades of experience in leading teams, executive coaching and human resources, was attracted by Access Partnership’s reputation as a company that is values-led, and with a global reach.

‘We are very excited to have Dyanne in our midst; we believe her vision will help us further build business growth globally’, said Gregory Francis, CEO at Access Partnership. ‘Access Partnership has some good foundations, but we want to become an employer of choice, and I believe Dyanne will help us reach that status’.