National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan met with a member of the family of Sheikhs of the State of Qatar

21/02/2023

On February 20, 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met at the Maslahat köşgi Palace in the capital with a member of the family of the Sheikhs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Faisal bin Nasser bin Hamad Al-Thani, who arrived in our country on a visit.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity of a personal meeting and hospitality on the Turkmen land, the guest conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to the Hero-Arkadag.

Thanking for the kind words, Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov addressed the best wishes to the Emir and the people of the State of Qatar, noting that our country is always ready for a comprehensive mutually beneficial partnership with the states of the Middle East, including Qatar.

During the conversation, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty, on his own behalf and on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, congratulated the guest on holding the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 at a high organizational level, noting that this sports festival has become a significant event for the entire Islamic world .

Expressing sincere gratitude for the congratulations, Sheikh Faisal bin Nasser bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed that the visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Doha during the world championship and his attendance at one of the matches were perceived as a sign of high respect for the State of Qatar.

In continuation of the meeting, it was stated that the Turkmen-Qatari cooperation is developing in the fields of energy, transport and communications, industry, agriculture, and high technologies. Among the most promising areas of cooperation was the fuel and energy complex.

Sheikh Faisal bin Nasser bin Hamad Al-Thani invited Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to visit the State of Qatar at any time convenient for him. The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude for the invitation. The dates of the visit will be agreed through diplomatic channels.

At the end of the meeting, which was held in a constructive manner, confidence was expressed in the further successful comprehensive development of the Turkmen-Qatari cooperation, which meets the interests of the well-being of both countries.