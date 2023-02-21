Gausium to Present a Free Webinar on its Robotic Solutions for Healthcare
Enhanced Productivity and Safety in Healthcare. Why Hospitals Apply Robotic Automation in 2023.WILMINGTON , US, February 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium will present a complimentary webinar on February 28th at 1 PM CST/8 PM CET on the cleaning and service-related challenges in the healthcare industry and how robotic automation is helping to overcome them.
This webinar features expert advice from:
Hector Espaillat, an expert in healthcare industry cleaning operations and head of key accounts at Gausium, and
Peter Kwestro, an expert in professional & autonomous cleaning solutions and Global Business Development Director of Gausium.
During this hour-long fast-paced webinar, you’ll learn:
● Cleaning and service-related demands in Healthcare institutions in the United States and Worldwide
● How autonomous cleaning equipment can create a safer hospital environment
● How to enhance cleaning productivity and quality with cleaning autonomous solutions
Participants will have the opportunity to engage panelists during a dedicated Q&A session.
To register for this webinar, please visit Gausium Webinar registration page.
About Gausium
Gausium was founded by Edward CHENG in 2013 out of a passion for autonomous driving. It started as a solutions provider of SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) and integrated robotics software. Today, Gausium has become a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning and service robots with more than 4,000 successful deployments in 50 countries and regions. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software.
