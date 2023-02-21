MarketBlast® Partners with InventHer Live!, A Live Shopping Program Featuring Women Inventors

The new live series will feature women and the products they have created. Submissions to be featured on the show can be made at www.marketblast.com at no cost.

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- MarketBlast announces a global innovation hunt for women-invented products to be featured on the new, original, shoppable program, InventHer Live! The series is a collaboration between the United Inventors Association, Market.live, and Marcy McKenna.InventHer Live! kicks off in February in honor of “National Women Inventors Month”—a month-long celebration of female innovation and entrepreneurship in America. The weekly episodes are produced by the United Inventors Association (UIA) and can be seen on the cutting edge new Live Shopping platform, Market.live year round on Thursdays at 4pm PST/7pm EST beginning February 2nd.The series will be hosted by Marcy McKenna, award-winning inventor and founder of the Women’s Inventor Club. With more than 42 percent of the small businesses in America now female-owned, it is the series’ goal to showcase not only amazing women-invented products, but also their journeys and shine a well-deserved light on the growing community of female innovators in America.Marcy is utilizing MarketBlast, the open innovation platform for sourcing new, unique and innovative products to search for the female inventors and their products that will be featured on the series.“As soon as we announced the show, our biggest challenge quickly became how to manage all the submissions that were coming in. Thankfully, because of my relationship with Russ and Warren, I reached out to them to see if there was a way to use to their platform MarketBlast to help with the process. Luckily, there was, because the whole process was instantly streamlined and it's now so simple and so easy to manage--both for us and for the inventors. What they've created is really brilliant and so helpful,” said Marcy.The InventHer Live! product hunt is searching for innovative products across multiple categories including Home, Travel, Lifestyle, Beauty, Fashion & Accessories, Food & Beverage, Pets, and more.The products selected will share the common thread of being "women invented," and will ideally have a unique and/or interesting backstory to tell. All products submitted must be market-ready with ample inventory to sell.There are no upfront costs or commissions for submitters to participate in this hunt. To submit directly to InventHer Live!, create a MarketBlast account, add your product to your account and search “InventHer” from the list of open hunts.The women selected should be available to be in-person for their segment, which will be broadcast in Newport Beach California in the Market.live studio.About Marcy McKennaAbout MarketBlastAs the premier open innovation platform for sourcing new, unique and innovative products, MarketBlastenables companies of all sizes to source innovation directly from startups and innovators from around the world. We actively promote the company brands and list each hunt on our platform, enabling product innovators and suppliers to submit directly to the hunts. For more information, visit www.marketblast.com or email info@marketblast.com.About United Inventors AssociationThe UIA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational resources to and creating opportunities for the independent inventing community, while encouraging honest and ethical business practices among industry service leaders. The UIA is the largest inventor member organization in the US, and supports nearly 100 affiliate inventor associations. For more information, visit https://uiausa.org/