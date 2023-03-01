Glenbrook Advisory Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Senior Client Experience Executives.
TORONTO, CANADA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenbrook Advisory announced today that two seasoned executives have joined the firm’s expanding Investor and Investment Solutions leadership team. Michael Triolo joins as Executive Vice President, User Experience & Research and Robert Checko joins as Executive Vice President, Advisor Experience. Their combined expertise in developing exceptional client experiences complements Glenbrook Advisory’s goal of helping advisors and institutions run thriving businesses.
“Glenbrook Advisory is continuing to develop a world-class, client-centered platform that equips advisors and institutions with differentiated capabilities to serve their clients at scale, while continuing to manage and grow their business,” said Glenbrook Advisory Managing Director and Chief Product Officer Archie Brook. “Michael’s track record of building successful platforms across digital banking and wealth management combined with Roberts expertise delivering products and experiences across wealth management and consumer banking will help Glenbrook Advisory continue to deliver innovative advisor and end-client experiences.”
In Triolo's new role, he'll lead the design of web-based and mobile applications used by financial advisors, institutional program managers and end investors with an emphasis on intuitive design, ease of use and accessibility.
Checko will guide the development and operational management of technology and investment products and solutions designed to help Glenbrook Advisory advisors and institutions more efficiently serve their clients, and setting the strategy for investments in functional enhancements and new capabilities.
Triolo most recently headed up the Digital Client Experience at Bank of America and Checko joins Glenbrook Advisory from Merrill Lynch, where he served as Managing Director of Advisor Platforms and oversaw the creation of products and experiences.
Archie Brook
“Glenbrook Advisory is continuing to develop a world-class, client-centered platform that equips advisors and institutions with differentiated capabilities to serve their clients at scale, while continuing to manage and grow their business,” said Glenbrook Advisory Managing Director and Chief Product Officer Archie Brook. “Michael’s track record of building successful platforms across digital banking and wealth management combined with Roberts expertise delivering products and experiences across wealth management and consumer banking will help Glenbrook Advisory continue to deliver innovative advisor and end-client experiences.”
In Triolo's new role, he'll lead the design of web-based and mobile applications used by financial advisors, institutional program managers and end investors with an emphasis on intuitive design, ease of use and accessibility.
Checko will guide the development and operational management of technology and investment products and solutions designed to help Glenbrook Advisory advisors and institutions more efficiently serve their clients, and setting the strategy for investments in functional enhancements and new capabilities.
Triolo most recently headed up the Digital Client Experience at Bank of America and Checko joins Glenbrook Advisory from Merrill Lynch, where he served as Managing Director of Advisor Platforms and oversaw the creation of products and experiences.
Archie Brook
Glenbrook Advisory
email us here