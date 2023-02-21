MoMojo Records Signs Rochelle & The Sidewinders
'3rd Time’s a Charm' now available worldwideLANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoMojo Records proudly announces the signing of two-time International Blues Challenge semi-finalists, Rochelle & The Sidewinders, an award-winning, high-energy blues rock band based in Austin, Texas. The Sidewinders are fronted by the dynamic and striking Rochelle Creone, “The Texas Songbird,” who provides the captivating vocals for their rockin’ blues performances.
Originally self-released in October 2022, '3rd Time's a Charm' is a collection of sixteen originals which are a powerful foray into the blues medium and all of its funky, rockin' and soulful sub-genres. Named one the of the best albums of 2022 by AustinBluesRadio.net. Blues Blast Magazine reviewer John Mitchell observes, “On the basis of this album it is not hard to see why the band holds down regular gigs on the highly competitive Austin scene.” The band also received a bronze medal from the Global Music Awards for their song, “My Baby Came Back.”
“It is a pleasure to welcome Rochelle & The Sidewinders to the MoMojo Records family,” says MoMojo Records Director, Sallie Bengtson. “After nearly eight years on the scene and releasing two prior albums, we look forward to working with the group to share the charm of this compelling new release, far and wide.”
“Rochelle & The Sidewinders are super excited to join forces with MoMojo Records,” says Tom Coplen, guitarist and band manager. “As we release our third full length album, '3rd Time’s a Charm,' we are confident that a partnership with a company like MoMojo Records and their strong marketing, distribution network and industry experience will be a ‘win-win’ relationship for everyone involved!”
'3rd Time’s a Charm' is now available to stream and purchase:
https://lnk.to/Rochelle3rdtimesacharm
"Blessed with an impressive vocal range, Creone consistently belts with authority, whether she’s gracefully gliding into her upper register or dropping down to a growl." --Downbeat Magazine
For additional information, visit www.rochelleandthesidewinders.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram @rochelleandthesidewinders
Sallie Bengtson
President
+1 717-826-0977
email us here