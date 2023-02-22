SilverEdge Strengthens Leadership Team Hiring Jessica Merriam as President
EINPresswire.com/ -- SilverEdge Government Solutions, LLC, a next generation provider of cybersecurity, software, and intelligence solutions for the Defense and Intelligence communities, today announced the appointment of Jessica Merriam as President of its Intelligence Solutions business unit.
A former National Security Council Director and accomplished executive, Merriam will apply her tactical knowledge and mission understanding to expand SilverEdge’s Intelligence Solutions business unit, which focuses on providing commercial and customized technology solutions, systems, applications, and software capabilities. She will be responsible for improving effectiveness while driving growth and innovation to meet customers’ needs.
“Jessica’s unique insight and highly impressive skillset will be a tremendous asset in supporting our customers’ missions," commented Robert Miller, SilverEdge CEO. “When coupled with experience she gained from working with the highest levels of Government leadership, she will strengthen our operational excellence, help develop strategic alliances, and lead the Intelligence Solutions business unit’s next phase of innovation and growth.”
Previously, Merriam served as Executive Director of Intelligence Community Programs at CACI, where she led the success, performance, and growth of a large IDIQ. Prior to this, in her role as a Director for the National Security Council in the White House, she led policy coordination between the Intelligence Community and Interagency stakeholders to address some of our nation’s most pressing national security challenges. Merriam came to the private sector after a successful, 20+ year military career that included over 14 years in the Special Operations community. Her experience in leadership roles at all levels, from tactical to strategic, included leading high-impact change initiatives, building and scaling new organizations, and leading the United States Special Operations Command’s (USSOCOM) coordination with its most critical intelligence community partners.
“SilverEdge’s distinct business model and talented technical team uniquely positions them as a market disruptor,” said Merriam. “I look forward to working closely with the members of the Intelligence Solutions business unit to capitalize on the many opportunities ahead, deliver for our customers, and usher in our next chapter of success.”
About SilverEdge
SilverEdge is a next generation provider of innovative and proprietary cybersecurity, software, and intelligence solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Communities. SilverEdge’s seasoned team of cybersecurity experts, software developers and engineers, and intelligence analysts identify tomorrow’s challenges today and work to empower America’s defenders with the tools and solutions needed to address our National Security Community’s toughest challenges. SilverEdge is based in Columbia, MD. For more information, please visit the SilverEdge website at www.silveredge-gs.com.
Emily Ringer
