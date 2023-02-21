Biafran Christian Leadership Coalition Take Nigeria's Christian Persecution Dilemma To Capitol Hill
Biafran Christian Leaders Hold Washington, DC Briefing
Nigeria has become a dark nation with the heightened Christian persecution, we are asking US lawmakers to shine a light on Nigeria to stop the atrocities.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biafran Christian Leadership Coalition hosted a major two-day briefing session with U.S. Congressional Members offices, U.S. based International NGO's, and Christian organizations to further bring attention to the mounting concerns related to Nigeria's Christian community being subject to increased physical violence and aggressive displacement tactics.

Members of the Biafran Christian Leadership Coalition spent the first day of their designated U.S. Capitol Hill visit, briefing the executive leadership at the Washington Times and other Washington, DC based Christian organizations. Opening session remarks were provided by Dr. Michael Jenkins, Chairman of the Washington Times Foundation, who welcomed the Biafran Christian Coalition and offered the Washington Times Foundation support to bring attention to and assist in resolving Nigerian Christian persecution.
Day two of the U.S. Capitol Hill Day briefings consisted of various meetings with U.S. Congressional offices (House/Senate) with jurisdiction over U.S. foreign policy and U.S. foreign appropriations to include office of-- U.S. Senator Tim Scott; U.S. Senator Marco Rubio; U.S. Representative Young Kim; U.S. Representative Mark Green; U.S. Representative Tom Kean and others.
During the U.S. Congressional meetings, Biafran leaders stressed the necessity for direct U.S. government intervention and requested U.S. foreign aid be temporarily halted until clear and evident steps are demonstrated to bring a full stop to Christian persecution currently taking place throughout Nigeria. Additionally, Biafran Christian leaders requested various U.S. Representatives and U.S. Senators to introduce resolutions supported by floor speeches condemning acts of Christian persecution in Nigeria, the release of religious prisoners and other politically conscious dissenters. Special emphasis was directed to the case of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu a Biafran Christian leader who has been languishing in Nigerian prisons for nearly two years after being renditioned by the Nigerian government while in Kenya.
Biafran Christian Leaders Coalition Organizer Mr. Evans Nwankwo stated-"Nigeria has become a dark nation with the heightened religious persecution, we are asking the US lawmakers to shine a light on Nigeria and not only expose these atrocities but more importantly stop the atrocities."
