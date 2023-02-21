Bilingual Veteran Author Graciela Tiscareño-Sato to Inspire Students at Schools She Attended Ahead of Hall Of Fame Event

Favorite GWHS sports photo with volleyball team Colorful Captain Mama bilingual book trilogy by ​Graciela Tiscareño-Sato with patches Book review for “Taking Flight with Captain Mama" by Col Chris Kulas, USAF (retired) and KC-135 pilot

Daughter of Mexican immigrants selected for military service, entrepreneurship, and award-winning literature; joins 5 GWHS alumni for Feb 24 Induction Ceremony

I asked HOW can I go to college?, followed mentors’ advice, applied to my dream college and 4-year AFROTC scholarship. They made my dream to live life as an educated, globally-mobile woman possible.” — Graciela Tiscareño-Sato - Air Force veteran, award-winning author

DENVER, CO, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gracefully Global Group, publisher of the award-winning bilingual Captain Mama children's aviation book trilogy, announces that founder Graciela Tiscareño-Sato will join five fellow alumni and be inducted into the Greeley West High School Hall of Fame next Friday evening at the school (2401 35th Avenue.) Doors open at 5:30 and the ceremony will begin at 6 PM.

“I’ve been trying to process the joy I feel at being selected for his honor,” said the author. “I can’t wait to catch up with fellow athlete Jane Burke and to hug Tom Leyba, my middle school music teacher before he came to Greeley West and turned my siblings and many others into excellent musicians. I am most deeply humbled and excited to serve students across District 6.”

On February 23rd and 24th, the bilingual author will deliver school assemblies and creative writing workshops at several Weld County District 6 schools. The school sites were selected by district staff because these are the schools Tiscareño-Sato (and her siblings) once attended.

Tiscareño-Sato has authored both fiction and nonfiction literature, including the world’s first English/Spanish children’s aviation book trilogy in which an aviator mother is flying a military airplane. The Captain Mama book series is used in STEM programs and classroom curriculum nationwide in a variety of ways. The author has also penned an award-winning nonfiction book titled Latinnovating showcasing the positive contributions of highly-educated Latinx Americans in the USA while also informing and inspiring students to pursue higher education, to explore STEM careers in the green economy and to emulate successful pathways into entrepreneurship.

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiscareño-Sato authored a marketing guidebook for transitioning military service members, student veterans, milspouses, and corporate professionals to craft their AUTHENTIC Personal Branding. She directly aids her fellow veterans in the identity-crushing challenge of becoming a candidate in the civilian workforce after military service. B.R.A.N.D. Before Your Resume features nearly 30 examples of inspirational branding stories co-created by veterans she has coached during their military-to-civilian transition at workshops at universities coast-to-coast.

Tiscareño-Sato is the daughter of Arturo and Tina Tiscareño who raised five children in Evans and Greeley and who all attended District 6 schools. While a Spartan, Tiscareño-Sato was a trombonist in the marching band and an athlete on the volleyball and basketball teams. She credits her then-counselor Virginia Burgess, and her husband Air Force Major Wendall Burgess, for mentoring her when she asked the question, “How can a kid like me go to college?”

Ms. Burgess guided her through the college application process to the University of California at Berkeley, student Tiscareño’s top choice school to study Architecture and Environmental Design; Major Burgess told her about how he had the Air Force pay for his college education, was commissioned as an officer upon graduation, and served on active duty to pay back his four-year Air Force ROTC scholarship.

“Mr. and Mrs. Burgess were the mentors this ambitious daughter of immigrants needed. I call them my angels in every keynote presentation I deliver. They answered my questions about how college could be possible for the first-born daughter in a large family,” Tiscareño-Sato shared. “I followed their advice, applied to my top choice university and to compete for the AFROTC scholarship. They made my dream to live life as an educated, globally-mobile woman possible.”

Tiscareño-Sato graduated from Cal with a degree in Environmental Design/Architecture and completed the Aerospace Studies program as a scholarship cadet. She was commissioned as a Distinguished Graduate and second lieutenant atop the Campanile on the Berkeley campus. While on active-duty, she first completed Undergraduate Navigator Training, graduating in the top 15% of her class and the only woman. She trained in the KC-135R aerial refueling tanker before reporting to Fairchild AFB in Spokane, Washington.

Her first deployment was to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She was a member of one of the first aircrews to patrol and enforce the Southern NO FLY Zone in Southern Iraq after the conclusion of Operation Desert Storm. Flying multiple combat sorties a day over and near Baghdad to prevent Saddam Hussein’s air forces from targeting Iraqi civilians earned her crew the prestigious Air Medal. This medal is awarded for “Meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight; Per twenty-five (25) operational flights during which exposure to enemy fire is probable and expected.” This was one year before Congress lifted the Combat Exclusion Law that barred women from being assigned to combat duties. During her keynote presentations, Graciela tells the story of how this Air Medal almost didn’t happen for her crew because of this technicality. Her full professional bio is available here.

Today Graciela is the Founder of niche publishing, marketing and communications firm, Gracefully Global Group. An avid writer, her thought leadership pieces have been published in the U.S. and Europe. Graciela authored the bestselling bilingual Captain Mama children’s book trilogy inspired by her decade of service to motivate more girls and boys, in Spanish and in English, to consider technical, challenging careers in the aviation industry. For school district administrators already ordering materials through distribution partner Lectorum, the entire bilingual aviation trilogy is available through their 2023 catalog and website (just search Captain Mama.)

Graciela’s team entered the airshow industry in 2022. The Latina veteran is on a mission to bring The Captain Mama experience (flight suits, sponsored bilingual literature giveaways), at the intersection of STEM and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion outreach, to our nation’s military and civilian airfields. As the firm works on solidifying their 2023 and 2024 airshow schedule (and pre-show school assemblies) and because Captain Mama is beginning year two in the airshow industry, the public is asked to call the Public Affairs Office (community engagement) at their local military base or the organizers of airshows at a civilian airports. Please ask that the bilingual Captain Mama experience be included.

Gracefully Global Group is in the business of inspiración-the premiere independent educational publisher of positive media images and case studies from the Latino community. Visit shop.gracefullyglobal.com.

