Atlantic Premiers Discuss Healthcare Funding, Immigration, Training, Affordability

CANADA, February 20 - Premier Tim Houston joined a meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers today, February 20, hosted by Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King in Charlottetown.

The premiers discussed the new healthcare funding partnership with the federal government, regional cooperation on physician mobility, the need for more provincial-federal collaboration on immigration, training to address labour shortages and encouraging more development of affordable housing to support those experiencing homelessness in Atlantic Canada.

The meeting communique can be found at: https://cap-cpma.ca/newsroom/ .

