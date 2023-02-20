PilmerPR Celebrates 20th Anniversary of PR and Marketing Achievements
PilmerPR, a Benefit LLC, celebrated 20 years of delivering public relations and marketing success to clients
...the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic have proven that we can press forward successfully as a team through advances in technology and our commitment to perform well for our clients...”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While most of the US recently celebrated the Super Bowl, PilmerPR, a Benefit LLC, celebrated 20 years of delivering public relations and marketing success to clients in technology, property management, health, retail, travel and e-commerce.
— John Pilmer, APR
“For the past two decades, our changing industry and world have presented us with opportunities to learn and adapt,” said PilmerPR founder John Pilmer. “We’ve made every effort to stay up-to-date with trends and tactics in social media, media relationships, website design and SEO to deliver the award-winning results we are known for. Most recently, the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic have proven that we can press forward successfully as a team through advances in technology and our commitment to perform well for our clients.”
Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) has become a large emphasis in PilmerPR’s efforts. Now more than ever, consumers want to know how their favorite brands are participating in social issues like protecting the environment and serving the local community. PilmerPR understands how to shine the spotlight on clients’ socially responsible work.
One such client is Xlear, the Utah-based leading manufacturer of xylitol products in North America. Xlear engaged PilmerPR to boost its CSR image, facilitating the organization’s planning and participation in numerous community outreach projects and events including onboarding refugees, hosting holiday toy drives for children’s hospitals and sponsoring community music festivals. These CSR achievements were recognized at the PRSA Golden Spike ceremony, where PilmerPR received the 2021 and 2022 awards for Community Relations. At the end of 2022, PilmerPR was also recognized by the Orem Business Alliance as the Stand-Out award in Community Engagement.
In addition to its own awards, PilmerPR has helped clients and key executives gain recognition through competitive awards. Two clients, Stratton & Brӓtt and Dynamic Blending, received the Best of State Award and HEROIC Cybersecurity received the National Healthcare Merit Award in 2022. Many of PilmerPR’s clients are also on the Inc 5000 list.
Producing great results for dozens of clients since its founding in 2003, PilmerPR has helped their clients get into top-tier news publications like Inc., Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Venture Beat and Entrepreneur, garnering billions of audience views. So far, multiple clients like AdvancedMD, Seastone, Mozy, Lendio, Dynamic Blending, and ELB Learning have been named among Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Companies.
