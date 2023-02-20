Imagine H2O Asia Reveals its Fourth Cohort of Water Tech Innovators
The cohort will be guided by Imagine H2O Asia to propel their solutions towards commercialization and adoption in South and Southeast Asia
Our growing community of municipal and industrial Tech Adopters has allowed our entrepreneurs to find the right partners to test and deploy their solutions across the region.”SINGAPORE, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine H2O Asia announced its accelerator program's Cohort Four after reviewing a competitive pool of applicants. The startups come from across the globe and represent various water tech solutions, from wastewater treatment process efficiency to localized flood prediction. Over the next year, Imagine H2O Asia will work closely with the 13 selected startups to help build and scale their solutions in South and Southeast Asia.
Communities across Asia are on the frontlines of the global water and climate crisis. In the last two decades, flood-related disasters have more than doubled globally with over 80 percent of people affected living in Asia. Intense droughts, frequent flooding, and stronger storms demonstrate the need for innovative solutions to help communities, utilities, and businesses strengthen their climate and water resilience.
Since 2019, Singapore-based Imagine H2O Asia has supported 40 water startups, with deployments in nine countries across the Asia-Pacific. This year, participating companies will benefit from startup development, market access, and an expanded pool of pilot funding resources over twelve months. In addition, all Cohort Four companies will then join a growing alumni network of 175 startups that receive continuous lifecycle support from Imagine H2O.
"Imagine H2O is unique because we're building a platform that makes innovation more accessible," says Nimesh Modak, Managing Director of Imagine H2O Asia. "Our growing community of municipal and industrial Tech Adopters has allowed our entrepreneurs to find the right partners to test and deploy their solutions across the region."
By 2050, six billion people could face water scarcity. Innovation will play a key role in helping us accelerate our progress towards SDG 6 – universal access to water and sanitation. By working with the world’s best entrepreneurs, Imagine H2O Asia aims to make new technologies more accessible to communities in need of better water management tools.
Imagine H2O Asia is supported by its government partner Enterprise Singapore, utilities including PUB Singapore's National Water Agency, corporates such as Veolia, Xylem, Kurita, and Kubota, and multilateral agencies like the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.
About Imagine H2O
Imagine H2O is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to entrepreneurs building transformative solutions around the future of water. The organization’s innovation programs provide startups with the resources, insight and visibility to launch and scale water solutions. By partnering with industry and policy experts, and a global network of customers and investors, Imagine H2O has become a proven path to market for emerging water technology businesses. Since 2009, Singapore-based Imagine H2O Asia has supported 166 startups that have deployed their solutions in 50+ countries and have raised more than $850 million in investment.
