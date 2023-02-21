Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 364,771 in the last 365 days.

Sales Transformation Group Announces Strategic Partnership with CoachCRM

Sales Transformation Group

Sales Transformation Group and CoachCRM join forces

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales Transformation Group (STG), the leading provider of salesperson and sales leader coaching services to the contracting industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with CoachCRM.

The partnership will integrate a highly-customized version of CoachCRM's sales coaching platform for sales managers into STG's AI-powered training platform and comprehensive sales/business leader coaching services.

STG's CEO, Ryan Groth, commented on the new partnership: "Integrating CoachCRM into STG's tech stack definitely levels up the value of our coaching services, and it equips STG's sales managers in the contracting space with a powerful tool that will help them improve their sales team's performance."

Cory Bray, CEO and Founder of CoachCRM added: “CoachCRM is excited to partner with Sales Transformation Group to empower sales managers and executives to drive individual and team performance. STG realizes that growth begins with optimizing resources, and their programs align with the CoachCRM platform to easily allow clients to consistently achieve sales goals.”

The customized system, branded as CoachFOCUS, features a structured set of coaching challenges and activities, based on STG’s highly-impactful coaching methodology. Sales leaders in contracting businesses will have access to the new tools directly from within PERFORM, STG’s AI-powered learning management system.

Groth added: “We believe this combination of STG’s courses, STG coaching and the structure that the CoachCRM platform brings is a true game changer for our clients to effectively manage their sales team.”

The new offering is now available to Sales Transformation Group clients.

Nicole Sauvé
Sales Transformation Group
marketing@salestransformationgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Sales Transformation Group Announces Strategic Partnership with CoachCRM

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.