Sales Transformation Group Announces Strategic Partnership with CoachCRM
Sales Transformation Group and CoachCRM join forcesDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales Transformation Group (STG), the leading provider of salesperson and sales leader coaching services to the contracting industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with CoachCRM.
The partnership will integrate a highly-customized version of CoachCRM's sales coaching platform for sales managers into STG's AI-powered training platform and comprehensive sales/business leader coaching services.
STG's CEO, Ryan Groth, commented on the new partnership: "Integrating CoachCRM into STG's tech stack definitely levels up the value of our coaching services, and it equips STG's sales managers in the contracting space with a powerful tool that will help them improve their sales team's performance."
Cory Bray, CEO and Founder of CoachCRM added: “CoachCRM is excited to partner with Sales Transformation Group to empower sales managers and executives to drive individual and team performance. STG realizes that growth begins with optimizing resources, and their programs align with the CoachCRM platform to easily allow clients to consistently achieve sales goals.”
The customized system, branded as CoachFOCUS, features a structured set of coaching challenges and activities, based on STG’s highly-impactful coaching methodology. Sales leaders in contracting businesses will have access to the new tools directly from within PERFORM, STG’s AI-powered learning management system.
Groth added: “We believe this combination of STG’s courses, STG coaching and the structure that the CoachCRM platform brings is a true game changer for our clients to effectively manage their sales team.”
The new offering is now available to Sales Transformation Group clients.
Nicole Sauvé
Sales Transformation Group
marketing@salestransformationgroup.com
