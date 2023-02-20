Monday, February 20

Senator Liias & Nguyen: What the right has wrong about caring for trans youth

Across the country, lawmakers are debating legislation that will directly impact transgender youth. What is missing in these discussions is a sobering reality: Studies show that 1 in every 3 trans youth report attempting suicide. This is why supporting our young people is on the docket this legislative session. Rather than focus on the urgent need to support the health and well-being of trans youth, extreme voices are trying to derail our work with dangerous and inflammatory accusations. Republicans and right-wing talk show hosts have fired up their bases about Senate Bill 5599 by making false claims that it will allow kids to get gender transition surgery while stripping away parental rights. It is easy to fall for misinformation when it is intentionally aimed at riling up emotions. So, let us set the record straight. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Rogelio V. Solis)

Here are some of the bills that survived the WA legislature’s first cutoff — and some that didn’t

Friday marked the first cutoff date in the Washington State Legislature since the session began in mid-January. Bills that lawmakers introduced by lawmakers this year had to be passed out of executive session in their committee of origin by Friday. Lawmakers will now have until Feb. 24 to get legislation with fiscal impacts passed from their house of origin during executive sessions in House fiscal committees as well as Senate Ways & Means and Transportation committees. In a press conference with reporters Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee said that there appears to be a “positive vibe” amongst legislators this session, and that he is seeing better bipartisan communication. Additionally, he said, some of his bills are still alive and “on-track for major progress.” Here’s a snapshot of legislation that passed committee in time for the cutoff – and some that didn’t. Continue reading at The Olympian. (The Olympian)

State abortion laws are strong; Democrats want to make them stronger

A day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee and Democratic lawmakers responded with a call to chisel abortion rights protection into Washington’s state’s constitution. A constitutional amendment would become the centerpiece of a suite of legislative proposals to solidify the right to choice in Washington, buffering the state’s long-established access to reproductive care from political and legal attacks. “There is a desire for us to become a haven for those who come into our state seeking medical care, to protect our doctors who provide service and to make sure they are not punished, and to make sure we have the strongest protections possible for women’s reproductive services,” said Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo and chair of the House Democratic Caucus. Continue reading at Everett Herald. (Karen Ducey)

Aberdeen Daily World

Rivers, roads, rails: Port moves forward planning $46m capability expansion

Columbian

Vancouver police to roll out body cams starting Monday

The Daily News

Editorial: Our view: Smelt license proposals for Columbia, Cowlitz rivers is off target

Everett Herald

Chasing a pursuit bill and tracking another nurse staffing battle

‘Our neighbors’: Snohomish County has welcomed 2,600 Afghans, Ukrainians

A perfect storm soaking school district budgets with red ink

Comment: State’s criminal justice system needs thorough reforms

Comment: Traffic bill will put emphasis on safety hazards

Editorial: Calling on our better angels to build bridges (Heck)

News Tribune

Tacoma not the only place seeing apartment boom. This small city set to get 380+ units

Video: Fleeing suspect narrowly avoids getting hit by freight train, police say

7,600 were incarcerated in Puyallup during WWII. This memorial will display their names

Editorial: Republicans are right: Solving homelessness in WA requires more than housing

Opinion: Cops killed our loved ones. Pierce County Sheriff’s defense of hogtying is wrong

Olympian

Olympia will see 16-foot tides next week. Is the city ready after last year’s flooding?

Ready to live in an 800-square-foot house? Lacey is issuing permits for unique option

Outcry over South Puget Sound airport triggered new bill. Here’s why some don’t like it (Fey)

Peninsula Daily News

Bill urges expanding Running Start to high school sophomores

North Olympic Peninsula funding proposed (Van De Wege, Tharinger, Chapman)

Opinion: POINT OF VIEW: Gun laws effective as means to curb relentless violence

Seattle Times

Effort to roll back limits on WA police pursuits faces challenges in Legislature (Rule, Dhingra)

Bainbridge Island volunteers remember Japanese American incarceration

The Skanner

Turmoil in Courts on Gun Laws after Supreme Court Ruling

Spokesman Review

Spokane’s diversifying economy more resilient to recession

Washington Legislature looks to tackle growing nursing workforce shortages this year (Riccelli)

Opinion: Removing Lower Snake River Dams the only way to save salmon

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima eligible for $1.8 million in housing funds

Editorial: Don’t base our DUI rules on Utah’s experiments

KING 5 TV (NBC)

In Session: Boys and Men commission bill dies, pursuit measure advances (Fitzgibbon)

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Sen. Murray announces more than $33M in federal grants for public housing across state

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Washington state lawmakers push to rehire government workers fired over vaccine mandate

Washington could be first state to recognize Lunar New Year as paid legal holiday

KNKX Public Radio

High-paying jobs that don’t need a college degree? Thousands of them sit empty

KUOW Public Radio

When should police pursue?: Today So Far

Week in Review: Amazon, legislature, and housing

NW Public Radio

Electric fire trucks are coming to the Pacific Northwest

West Seattle Blog

CONGRATULATIONS! Another local student serves as legislative page