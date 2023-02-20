Monday, February 20

Senator Liias & Nguyen: What the right has wrong about caring for trans youth
Across the country, lawmakers are debating legislation that will directly impact transgender youth. What is missing in these discussions is a sobering reality: Studies show that 1 in every 3 trans youth report attempting suicide. This is why supporting our young people is on the docket this legislative session. Rather than focus on the urgent need to support the health and well-being of trans youth, extreme voices are trying to derail our work with dangerous and inflammatory accusations. Republicans and right-wing talk show hosts have fired up their bases about Senate Bill 5599 by making false claims that it will allow kids to get gender transition surgery while stripping away parental rights. It is easy to fall for misinformation when it is intentionally aimed at riling up emotions. So, let us set the record straight. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Rogelio V. Solis)
Here are some of the bills that survived the WA legislature’s first cutoff — and some that didn’t
Friday marked the first cutoff date in the Washington State Legislature since the session began in mid-January. Bills that lawmakers introduced by lawmakers this year had to be passed out of executive session in their committee of origin by Friday. Lawmakers will now have until Feb. 24 to get legislation with fiscal impacts passed from their house of origin during executive sessions in House fiscal committees as well as Senate Ways & Means and Transportation committees. In a press conference with reporters Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee said that there appears to be a “positive vibe” amongst legislators this session, and that he is seeing better bipartisan communication. Additionally, he said, some of his bills are still alive and “on-track for major progress.” Here’s a snapshot of legislation that passed committee in time for the cutoff – and some that didn’t. Continue reading at The Olympian. (The Olympian)
State abortion laws are strong; Democrats want to make them stronger
A day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee and Democratic lawmakers responded with a call to chisel abortion rights protection into Washington’s state’s constitution. A constitutional amendment would become the centerpiece of a suite of legislative proposals to solidify the right to choice in Washington, buffering the state’s long-established access to reproductive care from political and legal attacks. “There is a desire for us to become a haven for those who come into our state seeking medical care, to protect our doctors who provide service and to make sure they are not punished, and to make sure we have the strongest protections possible for women’s reproductive services,” said Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo and chair of the House Democratic Caucus. Continue reading at Everett Herald. (Karen Ducey)
