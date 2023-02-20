UPDATE: I-65 South Bridge Repair Completed Ahead of Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Thanks to the quick action by partnering contractors, Jones Bros. Inc. and Kiewit Corporation, the necessary emergency repairs have been completed and the Tennessee Department of Transportation has reopened the Exit 210 ramp.

A bridge spall was reported Friday on the I-65 South ramp over 8th Avenue in downtown Nashville. A spall occurs when years of wear and tear cause the steel beams to rust prompting the delamination of the bridge deck. The compromised deck then causes the top layer of asphalt to crack. Out of an abundance of caution, TDOT crews quickly closed the impacted travel lanes and secured an emergency contract for the necessary repairs.

The team removed portions of the delaminated bridge deck Saturday and repaired two full and one partial depth areas. Crews then poured the concrete bridge deck. To accelerate the work, the department used a high early-strength concrete mix, which allows the concrete to cure quicker.

The concrete cylinders were then tested the next morning. After the new bridge deck passed the necessary tests, Jones Bros. Inc. was given the green light to repave the bridge deck.

With repairs ahead of schedule, paving crews got to work, finishing the job early Monday morning. TDOT reopened the bridge to all traffic around 2 a.m., More than 24 hours ahead of the anticipated work schedule.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.