Greater Washington Urban League Presents Equity in Black & White Summit: Trust in Equity -The New Standard of Excellence
The Equity in Black & White Summit: Learn about peer-tested methodologies for building trust with employees and communities via authentic equity initiatives.WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) announces its 3rd annual Equity in Black & White Summit: Trust in Equity - The New Standard of Excellence. The 85-year-old organization is leading the way through discussion, dialogue, and a call to action to dismantle structural racism in our country. GWUL is poised to amplify authentic allyship and accelerate the return on DEI initiatives moving them beyond diversity washing.
The lauded event brings together some of the brightest minds in technology, finance, entertainment, business, and social justice on Friday, April 28, 2023. Past keynote speakers include Robert Smith, Founder of VISTA Equity Partners, CNN Senior Legal Analyst Laura Coates, and Oris Stuart, Chief Inclusion Officer for the National Basketball Association (NBA).
This year's event creates a safe space for strategic planning that will drive enduring change. The Equity in Black & White Summit is the perfect place for C-suite and emerging executives to learn about peer-tested methodologies for building trust with employees and their communities via authentic equity initiatives.
Sessions include:
Session 1: Performative Allyship vs. Trust Building
During this session, our experts will share their knowledge and research on how you
can build a more trusted brand through equity efforts.
Session 2: Restoring Black Wealth: Getting the Financial System Right
Our experts in finance and banking discuss ways to move forward, noting that financial inclusion is critical to improving economic opportunities and outcomes for Black families and the nation.
Session 3: Trust in AI: The Importance of Equity in Technology
Our expert panelists will share the inherent biases in the emerging AI field and highlight the decision-maker's responsibility to bring about equity in their AI efforts.
Session 4: Bundling DEI and ESG: How to Maintain Progress in Equity?
Our panel of experts shares strategies that help maintain a measurable focus on DEI while strengthening ESG performance.
Session 5: Equitable Spend with Black-Owned Media: A Moment or a Movement
Our media experts explain the power of ad buying and outline equitable
investments you can make that are culturally affirming through Black-owned media.
For more information, please contact Jael Louis at GWUL by E-Mail: jlouis@gwul.org. Visit http://GWUL.org or @GWUL365 on social media.
Jael Louis
Greater Washington Urban League
+1 202-967-9293
jlouis@gwul.org