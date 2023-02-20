Troop F Weekly Report 02-13 to 02-19-23

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 2/14/2023

Town: cyr plt.

Trooper: Tr. Desrosier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Cyr Plantation when he observed a vehicle being operated by a male that he knew had a suspended driver’s license. Tr. Desrosier stopped the vehicle and issued the man a summons for operating after suspension.

Incident Type: OAS / VCR

Date: 2/14/2023

Town: van buren

Trooper: Tr. Desrosier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was traveling on the Castonguay Rd. in Van Buren when he observed a subject operating a motorcycle. Tr. Desrosier recognized the operator and knew that he had a suspended driver’s license. Tr. Desrosier conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle. The operator was charged with operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release. The man also had four active arrest warrants. Tr. Desrosier placed the man under arrested and transported him to Van Buren PD where he was able to post bail.

Incident Type: ARREST - OTHER

Date: 2/13/2023

Town: portage lake

Trooper: Sgt. Clark

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Clark responded to a tractor trailer unit that had gone off the side of the roadway and was stuck in the ditch. The tractor was in the roadway and caused a traffic hazard. Sgt. Clark arrived on scene and learned that the registration to the tractor unit was suspended. Sgt. Clark issued the trucking company a summons for operating with a suspended registration.

Incident Type: Trespassing

Date: 2/13/2023

Town: van buren

Trooper: tr. curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin was called out to a residence in Van Buren reference to a trespass complaint. A local woman who had been trespassed from several properties including that home and was ringing the doorbell repeatedly and screaming. Tr. Curtin located the female and placed her under arrest on an outstanding warrant as well as the Criminal Trespass violation. She was transported to ACJ.

Incident Type: traffic summons

Date: 2/15/2023

Town: stacyville

Trooper: tr. saucier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier was monitoring traffic in Stacyville when he observed a vehicle without an inspection sticker. Tr. Saucier stopped the vehicle and learned the registration plates were falsely attached. Tr. Saucier charged the operator with Attaching False Plates and also summonsed him for Failure to Display Valid Inspection Sticker as well as Failure to Provide Evidence of Insurance.

Incident Type: ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

Date: 2/18/2023

Town: Van buren

Trooper: Tr. Levesque/Tr. Curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Levesque and Tr. Curtin responded to a Van Buren residence after US Probation and Parole called requesting, they check a male subject whose ankle monitor was not working, and they were unable to get ahold of the male. The male was found at his residence with no issues. After speaking with the man, it appeared there was an issue with the monitoring system. US Probation and Parole was updated and were all set.

Incident Type: firearms

Date: 2/19/2023

Town: houlton

Trooper: Sgt. Haines/Cpl. Casavant