California divorce coach Beth Proudfoot joins The Respectful Divorce Podcast
EINPresswire.com/ -- California mental health professional and divorce coach Beth Proudfoot joined The Respectful Divorce Podcast to share how she became involved in the Collaborative Divorce process after going through a divorce herself. On the podcast, she expresses that the techniques used in collaborative divorce are beneficial in solving any type of conflict because of the support it provides and explains that the collaborative divorce process allowed her to transform from being depressed and worried about the future to being inspired and finding her own voice.
“In the collaborative divorce process, each party has their own attorney and divorce coach helping them find their voice,” Beth Proudfoot said. “The process you choose is going to determine the results of your divorce, so it’s important to discern which process is going to be right for your family.”
Beth Proudfoot is a licensed marriage and family therapist and is currently a member of Collaborative Practice California, Collaborative Practice Silicon Valley and Sacramento Collaborative Practice Group. In her practice, she acts as a communications coach, parenting coach, child specialist and mediator to guide families through the journey of divorce.
Collaborative Divorce professionals throughout California, including Beth Proudfoot, are participating in the second annual Divorce With Respect Week March 6-10 to build awareness of collaborative divorce as a better way to untie the knot. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity to meet with an attorney, divorce coach, mental health professional or financial specialist to learn more about their divorce options at no cost. Interested parties should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating professional and to schedule a free 30-minute consultation.
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where two parties work with lawyers, child specialists, mental health professionals and financial coaches to craft their own divorce agreements. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker. The Collaborative Divorce process, as advocated for by members of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for transforming the way families resolve conflict.
The Respectful Divorce Podcast explores divorce options and provides advice from divorce professionals. Divorce clients are also invited to discuss what went right and what went wrong in their divorce. Listen to The Respectful Divorce Podcast on SoundCloud or by visiting therespectfuldivorcepodcast.com.
