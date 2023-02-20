Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of APO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23A4001385

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 2/19/23 at 1608 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 894 Limlaw Road, Corinth

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Dakota Hough                                              

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

 

  On the above date and time the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a 911 call advising Dakota Hough arrived at a residence in Corinth and was in violation of a court ordered abuse prevention order. Hough further violated the order when he attempted to contact the protected person in person and over the phone numerous times. Hough was taken into custody and lodged at NERC for lack of $2500 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  2/21/23 at 1200         

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: NERC 

BAIL: 2500

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

