St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of APO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4001385

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2/19/23 at 1608 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 894 Limlaw Road, Corinth

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Dakota Hough

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a 911 call advising Dakota Hough arrived at a residence in Corinth and was in violation of a court ordered abuse prevention order. Hough further violated the order when he attempted to contact the protected person in person and over the phone numerous times. Hough was taken into custody and lodged at NERC for lack of $2500 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/21/23 at 1200

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: NERC

BAIL: 2500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.