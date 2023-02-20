St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of APO
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A4001385
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/19/23 at 1608 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 894 Limlaw Road, Corinth
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Dakota Hough
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a 911 call advising Dakota Hough arrived at a residence in Corinth and was in violation of a court ordered abuse prevention order. Hough further violated the order when he attempted to contact the protected person in person and over the phone numerous times. Hough was taken into custody and lodged at NERC for lack of $2500 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/21/23 at 1200
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: NERC
BAIL: 2500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
