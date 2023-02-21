Submit Release
Dr. Portia Yarborough Joins Michelman as Chief Science & Sustainability Officer

Michelman is very excited to announce that Dr. Portia Yarborough has joined the company as Chief Science & Sustainability Officer (CSSO), effective Feb 6, 2023.

Her leadership expertise and industry knowledge will help us accelerate our sustainability initiatives throughout Michelman and the industries we serve.”
— Dr. Rick Michelman

Portia is a dynamic leader with over two decades of experience creating value at DuPont. She has expertise in delivering innovative solutions using high-performance engineered materials, elastomers, composites, and sealing technologies. Portia has helped customers excel in a diverse range of markets including aerospace, electronics, and protective apparel. She has a track record of building and delivering innovation pipelines to sustain growth of multimillion-dollar portfolios. Portia is a strategic change champion with a strong focus on differentiated risk management, sustainability, and innovating safer by design.

Rick Michelman, President and CEO at Michelman, stated “We are delighted to welcome Portia to our team. Her leadership expertise and industry knowledge will help us accelerate our sustainability initiatives throughout Michelman and the industries we serve. Her passion for community and professional involvement – from advocating for trails and scenic byways with Delaware Greenways to sparking curiosity with educational experiences through Hope Academy Fund – aligns perfectly with Michelman’s values of focusing on people and communities. We are very excited to see how Portia will serve as a catalyst for Michelman’s continued growth as a sustainability leader.”

Portia is excited to join the Michelman team and has said, “I am thrilled to join the Executive Leadership team at Michelman and look forward to working with talented team members to create a positive impact on the triple bottom line - people, planet and profit. This is a fantastic opportunity to apply my experience and help advance Michelman’s efforts of Innovating A Sustainable Future."

Please join Michelman in extending Portia a warm welcome!

