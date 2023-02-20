AE Global Hires Kevin Stein as Director of Sales for Enterprise Sales Division

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AE Global (AEG), a leading custom packaging design company and supply chain solutions provider, announced the appointment of Kevin Stein as a Director of Sales for its Enterprise Sales division. Kevin is a highly respected industry veteran, who brings deep experience developing solutions for CPG brands and Multi-State Operators (MSO's).

In his previous role as a Senior National Sales Director at Greenlane Holdings, Kevin built programs for leading CPG brands and MSO's by focusing on driving cost reductions through operational efficiency and supply chain management. "We are excited to welcome Kevin to the AEG team," said President of AEG Enterprise Sales, Elizabeth Corbett. "His experience and expertise will play a crucial role in our continued growth and success in the market."

In his new role, Kevin will be responsible for leading large-scale sales initiatives that focus on categories including folding cartons, jars, caps, labels, child-resistant packaging, displays, pouches, and hardware. "The addition of Kevin enables an expanded team to deliver a more comprehensive level of service to our customers and valued suppliers. He is the perfect fit for our culture and organizational goals," added Elizabeth Corbett.

About AE Global: AE Global is a custom packaging design company and supply chain solution provider focused on servicing industries including Agricultural, Food & Beverage, Cannabis & Hemp, Contract Packaging, Health & Beauty, Pharmaceutical, and Wine & Spirits. AEG develops custom packaging solutions via its in-house innovation lab and invests in vertically integrated manufacturing locations to promote supply chain efficiencies and bolster sustainability initiatives. With sustainability as a core value, AEG launched Ocean Recovery Group, which collects, cleans, and recycles ocean-bound plastics which are used to create everyday packaging products.