HealthComp Expands Medical Cost Management Capabilities with the Acquisition of MediOpin
FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a continued effort to further HealthComp’s value proposition as a leader in medical cost management, HealthComp has acquired Atlanta-based company MediOpin, a provider of medical opinion-based reviews and medically driven cost containment services. Differentiated by clinical expertise, MediOpin’s payment integrity, medical management, and medical opinion services ensure accurate reimbursement while driving improvements in care quality.
MediOpin’s specialized medical cost capabilities have attracted an impressive roster of clients that include Fortune 100 employers, national carriers, regional health systems, and even legal firms that require in-depth clinical knowledge for healthcare-focused litigation.
“HealthComp already leads the market with its actuarially-proven claims savings vs. national carriers, and we have skin in the game tied to trend guarantees. This acquisition helps deepen our ability to underwrite these savings with even more at-risk fees and greater savings guarantees,” shared Justin Tran, HealthComp Chief Growth Officer and EVP Product.
Peer review is used to make final judgments about the quality of care in many quality assurance activities. MediOpin’s team of medical and financial professionals will enhance HealthComp’s ability to resolve complex billing and medical utilization disputes across our customer base.
About HealthComp: HealthComp, a New Mountain Capital company, has a customized and responsive approach to health benefits administration. We advocate for our members to get the best possible care suited for their unique needs. As the largest independent third-party administrator in the United States, we've been in business for over 25 years. Our agile solution brings together concierge-level service, best-in-class operations, powerful analytics, and expert medical cost management. HealthComp integrates seamlessly with any benefits ecosystem to drive a personalized experience that delivers higher clinical outcomes at lower costs. HealthComp has offices in California, Illinois, Kentucky, West Virginia, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit https://healthcomp.com.
Elizabeth Wright
