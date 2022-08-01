HealthComp Unifies Its Operations with Brand Consolidation and Integration
FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthComp is proud to announce a consolidation of its brands under one unified operation. HealthComp’s businesses, including Benefit Administrative Services, LLC, Gilsbar Health & Life, Significa Benefit Services, and Benefit Assistance Company, LLC, will migrate their third-party administration business under the HealthComp name and branding over the next year.
The consolidated brand fully encompasses the holistic scope of HealthComp’s vertically integrated solutions and represents the merging of collective resources and technology to help bring agile and streamlined cost containment and benefits management to more members, employers, brokers, and providers. Through this brand consolidation, HealthComp can better leverage its innovative and affordable offerings across all markets, improving healthcare quality, lowering healthcare costs, improving services to its members, and providing access to a rich array of highly customizable benefits for its 850,000+ members located in all 50 states.
“It is an exciting time to have recently joined HealthComp, and I am deeply motivated to bring our market-leading solutions to new geographies in need of the enhanced member experience and plan affordability we offer. I deeply believe in HealthComp’s mission to ensure everyone has access to affordable health care so the quality of their lives can be improved,” says Chad S. Harris, HealthComp’s CEO. “By bringing the expertise and services of our businesses together under one unified HealthComp, we will better support brokers and health plans in reviewing offerings and designing customized benefit structures that accommodate employee needs and wants. It’s a win-win.”
HealthComp plans to prioritize agility to drive big transformations in the health benefits space and will continue seeking new opportunities to improve and build on past accomplishments. In addition to expanding access to employer benefits nationwide, HealthComp remains poised for growth while staying committed to the same foundation of high-value client service and open communication the company has exemplified since it was founded in 1994.
About HealthComp: HealthComp, a New Mountain Capital company, has a customized and responsive approach to health benefits administration. We advocate for our members to get the best possible care suited for their unique needs including better employee satisfaction and retention. As the largest independent third-party administrator in the United States, we've been in business for over 25 years. Our agile solution combines concierge-level service, best-in-class operations, powerful analytics, and expert medical cost management. HealthComp integrates seamlessly with any benefits ecosystem to drive a personalized experience that delivers higher clinical outcomes at lower costs. HealthComp has offices in California, Illinois, Kentucky, West Virginia, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit https://healthcomp.com/
Carrie Williams
