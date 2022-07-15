HealthComp Appoints Chad Harris as Chief Executive Officer
FRESNO, CA, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthComp Holding Company LLC (“HealthComp” or “the Company”) a leading Third-Party Administrator (TPA) of healthcare benefits for self-funded employers, today announced that it has appointed Chad Harris as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Harris succeeds Prasad Chintamaneni, Managing Director with New Mountain Capital, who served as the Company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer since March 2022 and will continue to serve on its Board of Directors. Mr. Harris brings more than three decades of experience as a global business and technology leader with significant expertise in creating and leading rapid growth and transforming business operations to accelerate scaling.
Most recently, Mr. Harris served as Chief Digital Officer of Sentrics, a leading technology provider for senior living communities, where he oversaw the development of the Sentrics360 platform and led the formation and operation of Entertain360, its telecommunications and entertainment business unit. Prior to Sentrics, Mr. Harris served as President of Atos North America, where he was responsible for pre-sales, sales, marketing and operations, and product and service direction across all offerings, including Business Services, Cyber Security, Infrastructure, and Data Management. He also led the acquisition and integration of five distinct North American businesses during his tenure. Previously, Mr. Harris held several roles at Xerox Business Services, where he most recently served as President, Commercial IT Services until the business was acquired by Atos SE in 2015.
“We are pleased to welcome Chad and his decades of invaluable leadership experience and operational expertise in the healthcare technology space to the HealthComp team,” said, Prasad Chintamaneni “Under his leadership, we know the Company will continue to succeed in helping self-funded employers address the dual mandate in healthcare to reduce cost while improving quality of care. We look forward to working closely with Chad and the entire leadership team to continue to scale HealthComp’s business in this next phase of growth.”
“I am excited for the opportunity to lead HealthComp and look forward to continuing its mission in providing best-in-class healthcare benefits administration, clinical and cost containment services that deliver better outcomes for our members and higher savings for our book of business,” said Mr. Harris. “I have been incredibly impressed with HealthComp’s concierge-level service, robust analytics, and cost management system that delivers an industry-leading experience for our customers, and look forward to building on that leadership position alongside the existing leadership team, Board of Directors, and our partners at New Mountain Capital.”
Mr. Harris holds a BBA in Business Computer Systems and a minor in Economics from New Mexico State University. He also earned an MBA from The University of New Mexico.
About HealthComp
HealthComp, a New Mountain Capital company, is a leading independent health plan administrator for self-funded employer groups. For more than 25 years, HealthComp has been dedicated to transforming benefits administration. Our solution brings together concierge-level service, best-in-class operations, powerful analytics, and expert medical cost management and integrates seamlessly with any benefits ecosystem. The result is an industry-leading experience that delivers better clinical outcomes for our members and higher savings for our book of business. HealthComp has offices in California, Illinois, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.HealthComp.com.
Carrie Williams
