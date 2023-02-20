The Pragmatic Penguin Launches New 3-Part Blog and Video Series on ChatGPT for Inventors
New series unlocks the potential of using ChatGPT for inventors - exploring idea generation, marketing, and launching inventions.
ChatGPT is a powerful tool that can help inventors at every stage of their journey”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pragmatic Penguin provides a done-for-you patent service and business consulting for inventors, and is pleased to announce the launch of a new 3-part blog and video series on ChatGPT. The series, hosted by Rory Flanagan, founder of The Pragmatic Penguin, provides inventors with an in-depth look at how they can use ChatGPT to generate ideas, conduct research, create marketing materials, and launch their inventions.
Part 1 of the series, "ChatGPT for Inventors," provides an overview of ChatGPT and its capabilities for idea generation. In this segment, Flanagan dives into the ways inventors can leverage ChatGPT to develop new ideas and improve upon existing ones.
Part 2, "ChatGPT: Marketing for Inventors," takes a closer look at how inventors can use ChatGPT to handle all their marketing needs. Flanagan highlights the platform's ability to help with everything from writing pitches to crowdfunding campaigns and cold emails.
Finally, part 3, "ChatGPT: Launch Your Invention," focuses on how inventors can use ChatGPT to explore routes to market and successfully launch their inventions. Flanagan highlights the various ways ChatGPT can help inventors take their products from conception to market.
"ChatGPT is a powerful tool that can help inventors at every stage of their journey," says Flanagan. "I'm excited to share these insights and help inventors take their ideas to the next level."
Persons interested in learning more about the series can visit it directly on The Pragmatic Penguin’s website at https://thepragmaticpenguin.com or on The Pragmatic Penguin youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@thepragmaticpenguin
About The Pragmatic Penguin
The Pragmatic Penguin provides a done-for-you patent service, and gets inventors and business owners the protection they need with flat-fee patents and consulting services. The Pragmatic Penguin guides inventors of all stages on how to get a patent and navigate the complex world of inventing with confidence. The Pragmatic Penguin also has a YouTube channel dedicated to educating inventors on the business side of inventing.
About Rory Flanagan
Rory Flanagan, the founder of The Pragmatic Penguin, is an inventor and entrepreneur who has spent the past seven years helping fellow inventors achieve success. With a mission to reduce time and money-wasting practices, Rory offers a done-for-you patent service and business consulting for inventors. Through his YouTube channel, he educates inventors on the business side of inventing. With years of experience and a passion for helping others, Rory is a valuable resource for anyone looking to bring their invention to market.
