Rutland Barracks / Multiple Offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4001231

TROOPER: Trooper Domingus

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: February 20, 2023, approximately 0010 hours

LOCATION: Vermont Route 155, Mount Holly, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Unlawful Restraint Second Degree

Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms

DUI #2

ACCUSED: Chad Woodard

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, Vermont

Victim: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 20th, 2023, approximately 0010 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were advised of a family fight that occurred on Vermont Route 155, in the Town of Mount Holly, Vermont. Troopers determined Woodard had been armed with a deadly weapon which he was prohibited to possess, and threatened to use the deadly weapon against a family or household member, Woodard also knowingly restrained a household member.

During the investigation, Troopers observed Woodard display several indicators of impairment and was determined that Woodard had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway. Woodard was ultimately taken into custody for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint Second Degree, Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms, DUI #2, and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing. After processing, Woodward was transported and lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court at 02/21/2023 at 1230 hours.

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

