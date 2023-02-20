Submit Release
Visitor arrivals for January 2023

MACAU, February 20 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals surged by 101.3% year-on-year and 259.0% month-on-month to 1,397,748 in January 2023, ascribable to the easing of anti-epidemic measures for entry into Macao and the Lunar New Year holidays. Overnight visitors (816,199) and same-day visitors (581,549) soared by 234.5% and 29.1% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors extended by 0.3 day year-on-year to 1.6 days; the duration for same-day visitors (0.3 day) went up by 0.2 day, while that for overnight visitors (2.6 days) dropped by 0.8 day.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China expanded by 54.5% year-on-year to 991,641, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (707,360) surging by 321.6%. Besides, visitors from Hong Kong (356,958) and Taiwan (18,868) leapt by 704.3% and 139.0% year-on-year respectively. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area increased by 47.6% year-on-year to 608,336, of whom 23.7% came from Zhuhai (144,262) and 22.5% came from Guangzhou (136,594).

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land hiked by 82.8% year-on-year to 1,152,936 in January; among them, 51.4% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (592,191), 23.2% came via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (267,390) and 20.1% via the Hengqin port (231,771). In addition, visitor arrivals by sea and by air rocketed by 1,052.8% and 87.9% year-on-year to 149,649 and 95,163 respectively, on account of the resumption of ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao and a rebound in passenger traffic at the airport.

