Gausium Wins German Design Award 2023 for Excellent Product Design
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, the leading company of cleaning and service robots, has won the German Design Award-Winner 2023 in the Industry category for its latest automatic floor cleaner, Phantas. The German Design Award is one of the most prestigious international design awards and recognizes excellence in product design.
Phantas, which has won a number of international design awards before, including Red Dot, IDEA, and A' Design, has once again proven to be a remarkable product in the industry. The automatic floor cleaner boasts cutting-edge technology and unparalleled functionality, making it a top choice for customers in need of efficient and high-quality cleaning solutions.
"We are honored to receive the German Design Award 2023," said Sean Chen, Head of the Gausium Design Center. "It is the recognition of our design team in yet another top-tier international design competition, following the Red Dot, IDEA, A'Design, and Golden Pin Design Award, which fully demonstrates the strength of the Gausium design team."
Chen further added, "Our team incorporates the experience and expertise of designers from various industries to create excellent cleaning robot products. In the future, we will strive to bring more excellent product designs to the market."
The German Design Award is organized by the German Design Council, an independent and internationally active institution that supports companies in effectively communicating design expertise and advocating for design as a driver of brand value.
In the past few years, Gausium has made significant strides in the cleaning and service robot industry, and their commitment to design excellence has been recognized with multiple international design awards. The German Design Award Winner 2023 is just one more accolade in a long list of achievements for the company.
For more information about Gausium and its products, please visit their website at https://www.gausium.com/.
