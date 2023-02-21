Solifi builds on European momentum with the latest asset finance customer win

Technology that unleashes potential

Building on last year's success, more European asset finance businesses choose Solifi's proven SaaS Open Finance Platform solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi™, a global fintech software provider for secured finance, has announced the addition of a leading German transport equipment manufacturer to its European asset finance customer portfolio. Under the new pan-European agreement, Solifi will implement its end-to-end Originations and Portfolio Management solution initially across four European countries in support of the customer’s financing business.

This latest win, which further reinforces the company’s strength in the European asset finance industry, is the result of Solifi’s flexible and feature-rich SaaS solutions combined with in-depth market knowledge.

“We are delighted to partner with one of Germany’s largest and most successful transportation equipment manufacturers. This new project adds to Solifi’s expanding asset finance customer portfolio where our solutions are now supporting customers in more than 20 European countries,” says Kieron O’Toole, Solifi Head of European Delivery.

Solifi’s SaaS Open Finance Platform has proven to be the ideal solution in supporting the client to achieve their business growth priorities in multiple European markets. In addition, the Solifi platform enables the client to provide their customers with more tailored, value-added solutions and services.

“We are off to a fantastic start in 2023 as more asset finance firms in Europe move to the cloud and entrust their business to our SaaS solutions,” says Solifi Chief Product Officer (CPO) Bill Noel. “Our asset finance solution based on our Open Finance Platform is specially designed to offer our clients a flexible, secure, and scalable solution to help them futureproof their business and achieve their growth plans.”

Solifi’s solutions enable organisations to scale their growth while maintaining a direct relationship with their customers, ensuring harmonised processes and consistent end-to-end user journeys.



Get in touch to learn more about our continued investment in delivering value to our European customers. You can stay up-to-date with all our new secured finance product releases by joining the Solifi LinkedIn community.

About Solifi

Solifi is a leading global organisation delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.