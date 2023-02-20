Cardsmiths Announces Happy Little Kickstarter Campaign for ALL- NEW Bob Ross Trading Card Series
Cardsmiths launches Kickstarter campaign to fund new Bob Ross Trading Card Series. Trading cards showcase fan-favorite Bob Ross' works, painting tips and more.
I think there’s an artist hidden at the bottom of every single one of us.”GILBERTS, ILLINOIS, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Bob Ross, Painter
Cardsmiths, a subsidiary of e-commerce retailer TOYNK, is pleased to announce the official launch of their Kickstarter to fund their newest trading card series. The new Bob Ross Trading Card series celebrates the artist who brought the “Joy of Painting” to millions of artists and fans worldwide. His unique spirit and enduring style are front and center in this fun new trading card deck. Campaign backers can help Cardsmiths bring the deck to life by reaching their campaign goal before March 15th, 2023.
Series 1 features artwork from many of Bob’s most famous works. Featured works include Aurora’s Dance, Seasonal Progression, Cactus at Sunset, and more. Each painting card depicts a masterpiece within a frame. Painting tips and artwork information are listed on the back of the painting cards to help fans recreate them at home.
Additionally, the Bob Ross Series 1 Trading Cars set includes artwork from modern artists, illustrators, and cartoonists honoring Bob Ross’ legacy. Contributors Rachid Lotf, Matt Paganelis, Joe Simko, Jacqueline Florencio, and more have designed high-quality artwork that genuinely embodies the different aspects of Bob’s personality and works.
Kickstarter campaign backers can choose from a variety of supporter levels. Each supporter level offers different rewards including collector boxes which contain packs of five randomized trading cards, limited edition collectors cards, art prints, and more. Supporters will also have the option to 'add on' officially licensed Bob Ross merchandise from the Toynk brand. Once the campaign is fully funded, Cardsmiths will announce their stretch goals which include additional cards and special foil effects.
To support this happy little Kickstarter Campaign please visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/994965505/bob-ross-trading-cards-series-1
ABOUT CARDSMITHS
Expertly crafted trading card sets by collectors, for collectors. By combining cutting-edge artwork, dynamic licensing, low print runs, and redemption programs unlike any other, Cardsmiths is shaking up the 100+-year-old trading card market. Their goal is to make every pack opening an experience, and every card feels important. To learn more, please visit www.cardsmiths.com
Summer Grinwis
Cardsmiths
summer@cardsmiths.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram