New Haven Barracks / DUI-Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B5000598

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick                             

STATION: New Haven                   

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 2/18/23 2148 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 125 / East Street Bridport

VIOLATION: DUI - Drug

 

ACCUSED: James GW Turner                                                

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Middlebury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a suspicious male in a 2013 blue Chevy Cobalt located at a pull off near the intersection of Vermont Route 125 and East Street in the Town of Bridport. The operator was identified as James GW Turner, 60, of East Middlebury. Troopers observed several indicators of impairment and Turner was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. At the completion of processing, Turner was released with a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2023 12:30 P.M.           

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

