New Haven Barracks / DUI-Drug

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5000598
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 2/18/23 2148 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 125 / East Street Bridport
VIOLATION: DUI - Drug
ACCUSED: James GW Turner
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Middlebury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a suspicious male in a 2013 blue Chevy Cobalt located at a pull off near the intersection of Vermont Route 125 and East Street in the Town of Bridport. The operator was identified as James GW Turner, 60, of East Middlebury. Troopers observed several indicators of impairment and Turner was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. At the completion of processing, Turner was released with a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2023 12:30 P.M.
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.