New Haven Barracks / DUI-Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5000598

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 2/18/23 2148 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 125 / East Street Bridport

VIOLATION: DUI - Drug

ACCUSED: James GW Turner

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Middlebury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a suspicious male in a 2013 blue Chevy Cobalt located at a pull off near the intersection of Vermont Route 125 and East Street in the Town of Bridport. The operator was identified as James GW Turner, 60, of East Middlebury. Troopers observed several indicators of impairment and Turner was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. At the completion of processing, Turner was released with a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/2023 12:30 P.M.

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

