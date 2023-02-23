SFA's Florida Chapter supports active duty military attendance at 57th Annual NASCAR Asphalt Track Race
FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) Florida Chapter working with Boss Laser sponsored Air and Space Night during the 57th annual NASCAR World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing event held in New Smyra Beach Speedway earlier this month. The event was kicked off by Col James Horne, Deputy Director of Launch and Range Operations for Space Systems Command at Patrick Space Force Base. Active Duty Military were provided free admission on Friday and Saturday February 10th and 11th. The event hosted approximately 10,000 spectators and was attended by many professional NASCAR drivers getting ready for the upcoming Daytona 500.
Col James Horne, USSF (Deputy Director of Launch and Range Operations for Space Systems Command at Patrick Space Force Base), Martin Amen (FL Chapter VP), BJ Mcleod (NASCAR Driver and team owner, car #78), Benneth Perez (FL Chapter Director of Outreach)
“Providing opportunities like these for our Guardians, Airmen, and all active duty military is what Space Force Association is all about” commented Martin Amen, Vice President of the SFA local chapter. “A lot of thanks goes out to sponsors like Boss Laser who share in a deep appreciation for our military.”
While the cars are not even close to how fast the rockets take off nearby at Cape Canaveral, the speed, intensity and competition was impressive. It is the Florida Chapter’s intent to continue to work with sponsors on offering these type of events to include next year’s NASCAR World Series. If your company is interested in partnering with the Space Force Association on a National or Local level, visit ussfa.org or contact SUSAN DABROWSKI, Southeast Region VP at southeastregionvp@ussfa.org.
About the Space Force Association (SFA):
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Rhonda Sheya
Space Force Association
+1 720-345-4969
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other