Dared to Be ME Through Cancer

Twenty phenomenal men and women from around the world have gathered to share their stories about their Triumphant Cancer Survivals and/or about the Tragic Loss of Loved Ones. Their stories are Powerful and Inspiring!
B-Global Publishing today announced Dare to Be Me Through Cancer: Getting Crystal Clear on How to Fly launched on February 19, 2022. This milestone is a major move for María Angélica Benavides, Ed.D., Book Author / Founder of the B-Global Publishing and Dr. Randi D. Ward (Renown Editor). The mission of this book is to help so many people who have been affected by Cancer. It is filled with wisdom from international men and women who have overcome great challenges to win their cancer battles or who have found ways to deal with the devastating loss of loved ones. This book is a must-read! These amazing co-authors are making a positive, worldly impact on the topic of Cancer and positive ways to deal with this terrible disease.
“You have CANCER” are words no one ever wants to hear, but sadly, too many people’s lives have been affected by these three horrible words. Finding ways to remain positive and hopeful is a stressful, extremely difficult journey. The journey can end in a successful remission and/or cancer removal or tragically in death. The medical world’s fight to find cures for the many forms of devastating cancer must continue. This book is one way in which this book’s Publisher/Author Dr. Angelica Benavides as a cancer survivor along with the other nineteen co-authors affected by cancer are providing hopeful messages to cancer survivors and families of those who lost their cancer battles.
The authors reveal the following beneficial things they did to remain positive advice on how they survived the “dark” days they faced; their “Aha Moments”, their lessons learned, and their achievements during their difficult times;
the courageous actions they are now taking; their FOUR STEPS for other Cancer Patients to follow during their Cancer Journey; their suggestions for self-love are desperately needed; and the legacies they are now living as they do their best to help other cancer patients.
Profits from this book will also be donated to selected Cancer Programs specifically for children battling Cancer. Every dollar is important in this ongoing Campaign to eliminate Cancer in our world.
About B-Global Publishing: We help business women to share their Mission with Millions. B-Global Publishing supercharges women business owners, delivering the right message to future generations. We help you elevate your business by using the power of storytelling to connect and establish authority! We also publish books that will benefit and impact the world, such as this Cancer Book.
Dr. Randi D. Ward's purpose as a coach and as a renowned editor is to help women effectively tell their stories and edit them for clarity/perfection. Dr. Randi believes everyone has stories worth sharing with the world.
Tamara L. Hunter is a top motivational, inspirational, personal and business development keynote speaker; The First Global Next Impactor; Founder of a global nonprofit online cancer and life-changing events support community CB4L.org.; Creator, producer, and host of three TV shows that air on the e360TV Network. These shows are also found on ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, plus all social media platforms. She is a coach, business consultant, magazine contributing columnist, and three-time best-selling author.
