100 Most Successful Women Around the World Vol.2: Building Success From Scratch
Forty-Eight phenomenal businesswomen around the world have gathered to share how to build success from scratch
The power of women comes from other women that inspire, empower, and motivate.”ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B-Global Publishing announces the launch of 100 Successful Women Around the World Vol. 2: Building Success From Scratch on August 27, 2022, in London UK. This milestone is a major move for Maria Rene Davila Book Author / Founder of the 100 Successful Women in Business Network, Al Otero, President of Global Trade Chamber, Caroline Makaka, the Founder/President of Ladies of All Nations International (LOANI), Dr. Randi Ward (Renown Editor), and Angelica Benavides, EdD (B-Global Publisher) on its mission to help International Phenomenal Business Women Around the World who are starting their business from scratch. This book is filled with wisdom from women who have overcome great odds to achieve their dreams, succeed, and help other women on their road to entrepreneurship. A must-read for life-changing impact!
Forty-Eight phenomenal businesswomen around the world have gathered to share their stories from many sectors and cultures that have achieved balance, and daily routines, and see challenges as opportunities. These amazing women are making a positive, worldly impact on the world.
”The power of women comes from other women that inspire, empower, and motivate." Al Otero, President of Global Trade Chamber
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of 48 phenomenal businesswomen. These incredible business leaders openly shared their stories so others could learn how to overcome hardships and failures.
Success did not happen overnight. The ladies share how they started from scratch and through their personally designed steps to build successful businesses also discovered a secret formula and their ultimate business solution they open-heartedly shared.
The book builds on seven business elements the authors have in common:
1. Challenges these women had in life
2. The Big Why
3. Aha Moment Epiphany
4. Secret Formula
5. Steps to Build Success from Scratch
6. First Signs of Success
7. The Ultimate Solution
Their prestigious Accolades and Achievements speak for themselves. These ladies have deservingly been recognized and rewarded for the services provided by their businesses. Their impressive Testimonials confirm their true and enormous impact on their present and past clients or customers.
B-Global Magazine gives you a sneak peek of the phenomenal women in the book
About B-Global Publishing: We help business women to share their Mission with Millions. B-Global Publishing supercharges women business owners, delivering the right message to future generations. Elevate your business by using the power of storytelling to connect and establish authority!
Maria-Renee Davila Macias, originally from Bolivia, is the Founder of the 100 Successful Women in Business Network, a division of the Global Trade Chamber that empowers, connects, recognizes, and teaches women from many nations of all ages to start and grow a successful organization.
Dr. Randi D. Ward's purpose as a coach and as a renowned editor is to help women effectively tell their stories and edit them for clarity/perfection. Dr. Randi believes everyone has stories worth sharing with the world. Email her randiteach@yahoo.com
Dr.Caroline Makaka, am the Founder/President of Ladies of All Nations International (LOANI), a world record-holding organization that reaches beyond boundaries by focusing on sustainability and corporate social responsibility through matchless contribution to humanity and uniting a Global Diverse Cultures from various nationalities across the world.
