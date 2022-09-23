Author Releases New Journal: "Shift Your Narrative"
Discovering Our Power Through Reflection. The Socratic Method Creates Magical Results!
The power is already yours, discover it from within through reflection.”ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Arlington, Texas]: B-Global Publishing announces a new journal, "Shift Your Narrative in 28 Days: Discovering our power through reflection launched on July 27, 2022. This milestone is a major move for Trish Persen Author of Shift Your Narrative in 28 Days and Angelica Underwood, EdD (B-Global Publisher).
— Trish Persen
Throughout the years on this earth, people wear many hats and climbed many mountains. Through these experiences, we truly get to know what we are made of. However, if we do not take the time to reflect on these trials and tribulations; we forget the power that we possess inside of all of us. In 28 days, discover a taste of the philosophies of conscious thought through reflection. The Socratic Method is a powerful practice that is validated to "Shift Your Narrative" and transform the way of life. When teaching the Socratic Method to students, the method works and has created magical results for humanity.
This reflective experience will offer the opportunity to get comfortable with asking questions and seeking the answers that already exist within. We are the authors of our own stories, sometimes we need a little push to write. Click here now https://shiftyournarrative.drbglobal.net/
Trish Persen, MFA, is a winner in Stage 32 2nd Annual Television Drama Writing Contest. She is a dedicated, resourceful, and goal-driven professional educator who embodies the empathetic spirit of a mentor and lifelong learner. Through inspired action, she invites her students to discover their power through reflection. With over two decades of experience, she now desires to share that with you.
