Williston Barracks // DUI #1 - Drug / Criminal DLS

CASE#: 23A1000979

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: February 18, 2023 at 2250 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South MM 88, South Burlington

VIOLATION:

DUI #1 – Drug

Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Nicholas Preston

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 18, 2023 at approximately 2250 hours, a Trooper from the Williston Barracks initiated a traffic stop after observing a speeding violation on Interstate 89 south at mile marker 88 in the town of South Burlington. The operator was identified as Nicholas Preston (23) of Essex. Preston was found to be operating the vehicle with a criminally suspended license. While speaking with Preston, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment on a substance other than alcohol. Preston was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI – Drug and transported to the Williston Barracks where he participated in an evaluation with a Drug Recognition Expert. At the conclusion of processing, Preston was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on April 04, 2023 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 – Drug and Criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 04, 2023 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111