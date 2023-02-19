Submit Release
Williston Barracks // DUI #1 - Drug / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1000979

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet                           

STATION: Williston Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: February 18, 2023 at 2250 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South MM 88, South Burlington

VIOLATION:

  • DUI #1 – Drug

  • Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas Preston                                           

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On February 18, 2023 at approximately 2250 hours, a Trooper from the Williston Barracks initiated a traffic stop after observing a speeding violation on Interstate 89 south at mile marker 88 in the town of South Burlington.  The operator was identified as Nicholas Preston (23) of Essex.  Preston was found to be operating the vehicle with a criminally suspended license.  While speaking with Preston, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment on a substance other than alcohol.  Preston was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI – Drug and transported to the Williston Barracks where he participated in an evaluation with a Drug Recognition Expert.  At the conclusion of processing, Preston was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on April 04, 2023 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 – Drug and Criminal DLS.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 04, 2023 at 0815 hours        

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

