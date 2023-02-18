Submit Release
News Search

There were 245 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,345 in the last 365 days.

F&G Conservation Officer kills two dogs attacking elk in Southeast Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game received a report of dogs harassing and attacking elk in the Chubbuck area. A Conservation Officer arrived to find two dogs had killed a calf elk and were attacking a second calf elk, which later died from the injuries. 

"This is an extremely unfortunate situtation," said Jennifer Jackson, Southeast Regional Communication Manager. "There was no feasible way to stop this attack other than kill the dogs." 

The owner of the dogs was later identified and notified of the incident by the officer. 

"We really wish there was a different outcome here, but our officer had to react immediately to this situation." Jackson said. "There were many other elk in the area, including more calves." 

Big game is very vulnerable during winter, particularly young deer, elk, pronghorn and other animals. They are trying to survive winter, and weather has been harsh in Eastern Idaho with deep snow and prolonged cold spells. 

It is illegal for dogs to harass wildlife, and Fish and Game officials ask that all people keep their dogs under control and do not let them roam free where there's wintering big game, or other wildlife. Even friendly pets can attack wildlife if given the opportunity when wildlife is nearby and their predatory instincts kick in. 

 

You just read:

F&G Conservation Officer kills two dogs attacking elk in Southeast Idaho

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.