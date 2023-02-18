Submit Release
Happy Birthday Yoko Ono

Today marks the 90th birthday of the award-winning multi-media artist, musician and peace activist, Yoko Ono. We wish her many happy returns on this special occasion.

'I would say all my works are a form of prayer or a wish. People write down their wishes, and then they tie the knot on the tree.' - Yoko Ono

Yoko Ono's Wish Trees feature in her Genesis signed limited edition Infinite Universe at Dawn, a celebration of her seminal art and activism across six decades. Bringing together Yoko Ono's life's work together for the first time, from her Avant-garde initiatives, through her creative collaboration with John Lennon, to her continuing music, art and peace campaigns, the limited edition is the defining document of an artist who has constantly challenged and stretched traditional boundaries throughout her life.

