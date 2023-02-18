Pegasus Intelligence and SOLV Technology Partnership Brings Mass Messaging Internet Advertising to Any Geolocation
Pegasus Intelligence and SOLV Technology Partnership Brings Mass Messaging Using Internet Advertising to Any Geolocation in the UAE and GCC.UAE, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pegasus Intelligence FZCO, provides world-class project and programme management alongside next generation solutions to government, military, and commercial clients across the UAE and greater GCC, by partnering with SOLV Technology they are able to provide clients with the only time sensitive, privacy compliant, highly targeted mass-messaging service of its kind.
The SOLV platform was originally built with law enforcement and emergency services in mind, but there has been a recent sharp rise in
take-up from commercial businesses and NGOs seeking a targeted approach to their public messaging campaigns that doesn’t rely on social media.
“SOLV uses internet advertising space to broadcast two-way mass media messages on mobile devices in any chosen geolocation and in any language. Account holders can reach the audiences they need to without the audience being connected, logged on, or subscribed to social media accounts. We are pleased to be working with Pegasus Intelligence FZCO to bring a new way of messaging the public to the UAE and GCC Region.” Matt Harty, CEO, SOLV Technology Pte. Ltd.
“The SOLV platform has so many varied and important uses, the fact that messaging doesn’t rely on social media platforms or often hugely expensive media outlets where control is often relinquished is a real draw for many of our clients. Moreover, SOLV Technology supports our clients to understand a population using massive media consumption data so that they can directly target their audience with a message without infringing their privacy.” Andrew Grunstein, CEO Pegasus Intelligence FZCO.
About Pegasus Intelligence FZCO
Headquartered in Dubai, Pegasus Intelligence FZCO is a broker of world class technology solutions delivered by a team of specialist consultants that support military and government clients across the UAE. Our unprecedented network of trusted relationships that includes field and subject matter experts enables us to support our clients to achieve excellence with world-class, scalable, and sustainable technological solutions.
To learn more visit www.pegasusintelligence.ae or email joana@pegasusintelligence.ae
About SOLV Technology Pte. Ltd.
Based in Singapore, SOLV Technology is a research and advertising company with a mission to simplify advertising and strengthen research-based decision making with the use of technology. We can understand and engage any target audience by analysing what everyone in any location is reading and watching. Our audiences are based on consumer interest, using massive media consumption data rather than personal information. This means SOLV research is cookie-free and privacy-friendly.
