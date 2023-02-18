Pegasus Intelligence Partners with Gedion to Bring the Most Advanced Surveillance Equipment to Clients in the GCC
Pegasus Intelligence Partners with Gedion to Bring the Most Advanced Surveillance Equipment to Clients in the GCC.UAE, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pegasus Intelligence FZCO, provides world-class project and programme management alongside next generation solutions to government and military clients across the UAE and greater GCC, their partnership with Gedion ensures that the smartest, smallest, and most robust covert audio surveillance equipment is available to our clients for whom privacy is of paramount consideration.
“Gedion is the market leader for covert miniaturized audio surveillance equipment and so we rely upon them to fulfil the brief of the exacting needs of our governmental and law enforcement clients with their advanced technologies that introduce unique features to the market” Andrew Grunstein, CEO, Pegasus Intelligence
“Clients of Pegasus Intelligence expect future-proof technology and we fulfil the brief by providing a substantial portfolio of ultra-small, ultra-thin and ultra-low powered audio recorders with an unrivalled set of features. From our SD card footprint audio recorder to the smallest audio recorder with store and forward and our LTE / IP audio streamer we offer solutions to address the most complex of challenges. We are pleased to partner with Pegasus Intelligence to bring our technologies to new clients in the greater GCC.” Gedalik Britaniskin, Managing Director, Gedion
About Pegasus Intelligence FZCO
Headquartered in Dubai, Pegasus Intelligence FZCO is a broker of world class technology solutions delivered by a team of specialist consultants that support military and government clients across the UAE. Our unprecedented network of trusted relationships that includes field and subject matter experts enables us to support our clients to achieve excellence with world-class, scalable, and sustainable technological solutions.
To learn more visit www.pegasusintelligence.ae or email joana@pegasusintelligence.ae
About Gedion
With headquarters in Lithuania, since 2009 Gedion has built a reputation as the leading-edge manufacturer and supplier of covert audio surveillance and tracking equipment for collecting and protecting sensitive information. Our tight co-operation with governmental and law enforcement agencies allows us to have a clear understanding of the technological challenges faced by them and in turn we design and manufacture advanced solutions that exceed expectations and stand the test of time.
To learn more visit www.gedion.it
Joana Dumlao
Pegasus Intelligence FZCO
+971 559553034
