Pegasus Intelligence & Sovereign Systems Partnership Ensures Unrivalled Communications Choice and Seamless Integration

Pegasus Intelligence and Sovereign Systems Partnership Ensures Unrivalled Choice and Seamless Integration for Communication Projects across GCC.UAE, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pegasus Intelligence FZCO, provides world-class project and programme management alongside next generation solutions to government and military clients across the UAE and greater GCC, their partnership with Sovereign Systems is strategically aligned to ensure that the very best technologies across the breadth of the Communications sector are seamlessly integrated to meet each of our clients exacting project specifications.
The Sovereign Systems Group was founded to ensure the delivery of tailored solutions including, IP Mesh Tactical MANET radios, IMSI Catchers and cellular surveillance technologies from the world’s best leading-edge technology manufacturers to commercial companies and government agencies.
“As they are trusted suppliers of many of the world’s best manufacturers, our enduring relationship with Sovereign Systems enables us to fulfil client requirements through a streamlined procurement process. This is aligned with our product management orientation, bridging customer requirements to product manufacturers to enable complex ideas to become a cost-efficient reality for our clients.” Andrew Grunstein, CEO, Pegasus Intelligence FZCO
“Our partnership with Pegasus Intelligence FZCO ensures that our portfolio of cutting-edge products is seamlessly integrated into each project, we ensure that clients’ tough challenges become success stories where we can be relied upon to exceed customer expectations” James Moloney, CEO, Sovereign Systems Pte. Ltd.
About Pegasus Intelligence FZCO
Headquartered in Dubai, Pegasus Intelligence FZCO is a broker of world class technology solutions delivered by a team of specialist consultants that support military and government clients across the UAE. Our unprecedented network of trusted relationships that includes field and subject matter experts enables us to support our clients to achieve excellence with world-class, scalable, and sustainable technological solutions.
To learn more visit www.pegasusintelligence.ae or email joana@pegasusintelligence.ae
About Sovereign Systems Pte. Ltd.
Sovereign Systems is headquartered in Singapore with subsidiary companies in Dublin, Ireland and Wellington, New Zealand. In addition to its own core IP Mesh solutions, the company has representation agreements with leading edge technology manufacturers in the communications and IT sectors. Our dynamic management team has more than 50 years combined experience in the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and European markets, with significant experience of managing the life cycle, sales, and engineering support requirements of defence equipment within the marine, land, and air domains.
To learn more visit www.sovys.co or email connect@sovsys.co
