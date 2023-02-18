Suspects and a Vehicle Sought in Robbery Offenses in the Fourth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in Robbery offenses that occurred on Friday, February 17, 2023, in the Fourth District.

In each of the offenses below, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims. The suspects assaulted the victims and took the victims’ property then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Robbery (Force and Violence)

At approximately 8:50 am in the 200 block of Webster Street, Northwest. CCN: 23026136

At approximately 9:00 am in the 4200 block of 2 nd Street, Northwest. CCN: 23026147

At approximately 9:15 am in the 1200 block of Taylor Street, Northwest. CCN: 23026128

At approximately 9:20 am in the 5500 block of 7 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23026133

At approximately 9:30 am in the 6400 block of 3rd Street, Northwest. CCN: 23026177

In each of the offenses below, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims. The suspects assaulted the victims then fled the scene without obtaining any property.

Assault with Intent to Rob

At approximately 7:43 am in the 1200 block of Taylor Street, Northwest. CCN: 23026104

At approximately 8:15 am in the 1300 block of Spring Road, Northwest. CCN: 23026108

At approximately 9:30 am in the 4300 block of 13th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23026125

The suspects and their vehicle, described as a gray Cadillac, were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.