Holograms are no longer confined to Virtual Worlds
C6ISTAR Technology Partner Innovare International Are Excited to Bring Ground-breaking Mixed Reality Combat Training Systems to the World.ESTONIA, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest innovation in combat training sees the introduction of S.W.A.T.S training software which when coupled with HoloLens 2 creates near-real scenarios in any real-life environment, military and security professionals can train anywhere with the weapon of their choice.
Andrew Grunstein, CEO Pegasus Intelligence FZCO explained that “prior to the introduction of S.W.A.T.S a frustration for trainees and trainers alike has been the limitations of digitally created environments which are dependent upon expensive software engineering expertise. The S.W.A.T.S system maps real world locations and applies holograms into any space you happen to inhabit. Our clients have operated the S.W.A.T.S systems in jet aircraft, warehouses and military compounds to name a few.”
Realistic and Immersive Training for Military, Law Enforcement and Security Professionals.
By merging the real and virtual worlds together real-life objects remain visible while AI characters are represented as realistic computer-generated holograms that react to the trainee’s commands and position triggering randomized behaviors thereby enforcing critical decision making under pressure.
Low Hardware Footprint Minimal equipment for minimal obstruction. HoloLens 2 along with S.W.A.T.S software and your choice of simulation weapon and your trainees are ready to go in under 10 minutes.
Choice of Training Accoutrement
High fidelity simulation weapons (MP5, Glock, Taser, Flashbang, OS Spray) create familiarity and muscle memory with their real-life counterparts.
Use Any Room or Building
The ability to use any space for training provides ultimate flexibility and improves training outcomes. SWATS maps your real-world environment and applies holograms to your space. Use cases are endless but the S.W.A.T.S systems is
Unlimited Scenarios
Scenarios are many and varied from simplistic to complex. Room clearance and hostage rescue scenarios come as standard. Work with our team to create your bespoke client-specific scenario.
After Action Reviews in 3D
The S.W.A.T.S 3D AAR means that Trainer and Trainee can walk through the scenario from start to finish viewing metrics, data, and timestamps in the location where incidents occurred. All metrics, logs, pictures and video can be uploaded for storage and review.
Multi-User Experience
Military and security professionals rarely work alone in the real world, S.W.A.T.S allows up to 19 trainees to train simultaneously interacting with other users and AI in the session. Supervisors can be assigned to teams by the Supervisor with each team being allocated a specific role e.g., Blue Force, Red Force or Civilian.
