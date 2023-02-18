Totem Solutions, in Collaboration with the C6ISTAR.IO Alliance to focus on National Security in Latin America
Totem Solutions, in Collaboration with the C6ISTAR.IO Alliance, Aims to Bridge the Gap Between Suppliers and Clients in Latin America and Spanish speaking countries.
The future of warfare is likely to focus less on firepower and more on the power of information and the way it connects a military’s forces through the concepts of command, control, communications, computers, cyber, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance, and information operations (C6ISTAR.IO). More than ever, the advantage will lie with whichever side can collect the most vital information, accurately and quickly analyze it, and then rapidly and securely disseminate the information and associated instructions to forces.
Elements that make up the C6ISTAR Alliance:
• Non-Kinetic military action
• Social Engineering
• Misinformation, Disinformation, Malinformation
• Cyberattacks
• Artificial Intelligence
• Fully Autonomous Systems
With over 10 years’ experience in several fields of intelligence including, Analysis, OSINT, SIGINT, GEOINT and Active Cyber, Totem Solutions joins C6ISTAR.IO to offer unrivalled support between supplier and clients in Latin America to ensure that we accurately represent client needs in the region.
According to Daniel Geifman, Founder and CEO of Totem Solutions, “the partnership between Totem Solutions and C6ISTAR.IO will enhance the Alliance's ability to provide top-notch intelligence solutions to clients in Latin America, given their extensive experience and focus on meeting client demands. I have extensive knowledge and language skills in the region, and I am motivated by the possibility to work in collaboration with other subject matter experts to bring integrated capabilities to new territories on behalf of the C6ISTAR.IO Alliance”
“The Members of the C6ISTAR.io Alliance are very excited to be alongside the Totem Solutions team and better serve the needs of clients across Latin America”, Andrew Grunstein, CEO C6ISTAR.IO.
